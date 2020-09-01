Global Tennis Ball Machines Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Ball Capacity, Speed, Power, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Tennis Ball Machines Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The tennis ball machines generally used to create real-life set-ups by supplying tennis balls with a number of spins, oscillations, speeds, etc. which helps players to improve their power and accuracy by handling such training.

Increasing young players worldwide is a major driving factor for the growth of the tennis ball machines market. Also, increasing number of portable and cheap tennis ball machines is another major factor driving the growth of the tennis ball machines market. Demand for tennis ball machines has developed vastly with the increase in participation rate for lawn tennis. Tennis ball machines are a perfect fit for laypersons and the machine can constantly throw balls in practice sessions.

As well, growing integration of Android and iOS applications with tennis ball machines by major manufacturers and increasing acceptance of lightweight tennis ball machines across the globe are some other factors expected to boost the growth of the tennis ball machines market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, introduction of tennis as a sport in school curriculums is expected to be a growth opportunity to increase the demand for the tennis ball machines. On the other hand, obtainability of less number of manufacturers is one of the restrains for the growth of the tennis ball machines market.

Based on the type segments, the lightweight segment is expected to register largest market share of XX% in the global tennis ball machines market, thanks to high adoption of lightweight and portable tennis ball machines across the globe. Also, high acceptance of lightweight tennis ball machines among amateur and young tennis players helps to support the growth of this segment.

Region-wise, North America acquired largest market share followed by Europe. Presence of better infrastructure, government initiatives through funding for tennis sports training across several schools and universities, as well as initiatives of make popular tennis among the younger generations are key reasons for these regions acquiring largest market share. But, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow because of the emergence of new players.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Tennis Ball Machines Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Tennis Ball Machines Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Tennis Ball Machines Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tennis Ball Machines Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Tennis Ball Machines Market

Global Tennis Ball Machines Market, By Type

• Light Weight

• Heavy Weight

Global Tennis Ball Machines Market, By Ball Capacity

• Less than 150

• 150-250

• Above 250

Global Tennis Ball Machines Market, By Speed

• 20 to 80 MPH

• 80 to 110 MPH

• Above 110 MPH

Global Tennis Ball Machines Market, By Power

• Electric

• Battery

Global Tennis Ball Machines Market, By End-user

• Sports Clubs

• Schools and Colleges

• Personal

Global Tennis Ball Machines Market, By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• E-commerce

• Specialty Stores

Global Tennis Ball Machines Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Tennis Ball Machines Market

• Ace Attack

• Deuce Industries Limited (Silent Partner Tennis)

• Dongguan SIBOASI Sports Goods Technology Co., LTD

• Lobster Sports, Inc.

• Metaltek (Playmate)

• Spinfire

• Sport Spinshot Sports

• Sports Attack, LLC

• Sports Tutor Inc.

• Staber Industries, Inc. (Match Mate Tennis)

• Master Sports, Inc.

• reBounces, LLC

• Warren Collins & Associates, Inc.

• BABOLAT VS S.A.

• Penn Racquet Sports, Inc.

• SporTech Limited

