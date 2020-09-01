Global Sports Betting Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Platform, Game Type, Type Analysis and Region.

Global Sports Betting Market was valued US$ 21.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 45.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.98 % during a forecast period.

Global Sports Betting Market: Overview

As the effective sports betting landscape initiates carrying real value to the economies of numerous countries, the idea of sports betting, as considered illegal by regulatory bodies, is observing an epochal scale of change. Growing penetration of smartphones along with the acceptance of video streaming and instant messaging services have boosted the growth of online sports betting through mobile devices during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Sports Betting Market: Drivers and Restraints

Quickly growing penetration of Internet-based devices such as smartphones and tablets helps rise the contact time with end users by engaging them with online betting activities with a lowest influence on daily activities. Thus, smartphones are predicted to play a major role in the adoption of sports betting among end user during the forecast period. Growing penetration of smartphones along with the adoption of video streaming and instant messaging services have boosted the growth of online sports betting through mobile devices. This is projected to indirectly influence user experience through the expansion of better mobile applications. The application of 5G networks is anticipated to foster the acceptance of smartphone-based betting over the forecast period which boosted the sports betting market.

Global Sports Betting Market: Segment Analysis

the rise in Internet speeds and the high compatibility of mobile devices , demand for real-time sports streaming is expected to increase during forecast period, . Hence, most players are anticipated to switch to online sports streaming through their mobile devices, eventually enhancing the sports betting market. Growth in end-user preference for betting through online platforms across the globe has stimulated key players to innovate and develop online betting applications with attractive offers for participation on betting sites in order to rise their footprint in the global sports betting market through product portfolio development.

Global Sports Betting Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific sports betting market is expected to witness a major rate of growth during forecast period. This can be accredited to the improved economic condition throughout the region, which disposable income of the population for various freedom activities, such as sports betting. This, it is expected to fuel this regional market in the upcoming years. This market holds the major share in the global sports betting market during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Sports Betting market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Sports Betting market.

Scope of Global Sports Betting Market

Global Sports Betting Market, by Platform

• Online

• Offline

Global Sports Betting Market, by Game Type

• Football

• Base ball

• Basket ball

• Hockey

• Cricket

• Tennis

• Golf

• Boxing

• Auto racing

• Horse racing

• Other

Global Sports Betting Market, by Type Analysis

• Line-in-play

• Fixed Old Betting

• Exchange Betting

• Daily Fantasy

• Spread Betting

• E-Sports

• Pari-Mutuel

• Others

Global Sports Betting Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Sports Betting Market

• Bet 365 Group Ltd.

• GVC Holding plc.

• The Stars Group

• Paddy Power Betfair plc.

• William Hill plc.

• Fortuna Entertainment Group

• Betfred Ltd.

• mybet Holding

• Hong Kong Jockey Club

• Kindred Group.

