Global Sliding Table Saw Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application, Sales Channel and Region.

Global Sliding Table Saw Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 5.1 % during a forecast period.



The market for sliding table saw machine is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of decorative furniture. Automated sliding table saws are garnering attention from major players in furniture and woodworking industries because of the increasing need to meet production targets. Sliding table saws play a vital role in transforming basic materials like wood, plastic, and metal into more suitable forms. They are used for cutting large panel and sheet goods for instance plywood and metal. A sliding table saw is equipped with a sliding table on the left side of the blade, mostly attached to a folding arm mounted under the table.

Growing industrialization, coupled with added profits offered by automated and robotic sliding table saws, is expected to create lucrative opportunities in industrially developing nations such as Japan, China, the U.K., and the U.S., among others.

The report covers factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The wood segment the largest XX% market share in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the relatively high use of sliding table saws for wood cutting in the furniture market.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific dominates the sliding table saw market with a CAGR of XX%, backed by growing residential constructions activities, rapid urbanization, and population growth. Additionally, increasing per capita income has increased the adoption of premium and decorative furniture, which ultimately fuels market growth. The North America sliding table saw machine market is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period, with popularization of decorative furniture.

According to the USA Department of Commerce International Trade Administration, in Mexico, import of sawmill and woodworking equipment accounted for over US$ XX Mn from 2014 to 2015 in spite of global industry headwinds during the years. The USA is expected to hold the largest share of the regional sliding table saw market during the forecast period, because of an increase in the number of residential constructional and furniture refurbishment activities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Sliding Table Saw Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Sliding Table Saw Market.

Scope of the Global Sliding Table Saw Market

Global Sliding Table Saw Market, By Type

• Driven Directly

• Driven by Belt

• Driven by Gears

Global Sliding Table Saw Market, By Application

• Wood

• Metal

• Plastics

• Others

Global Sliding Table Saw Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Global Sliding Table Saw Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Sliding Table Saw Market

• Wilhelm Altendorf GmbH & Co. KG

• SCM Group S.p.A

• FELDER GROUP

• Otto Martin Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

• Griggio s.r.l.

• Casadei Busellato

• Robland NV

• Baileigh Industrial, Inc

• Woodworking Machine-Oliver Machinery Co

• SAWSTOP

• American Machine Works

• GLORY INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT CO., LTD

• OAV Equipment and Tools, Inc.

