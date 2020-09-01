Global Nonstick Cookware Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Material, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Nonstick Cookware Market was valued US$ 18.90 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 25.60 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during a forecast period.



Global Nonstick Cookware Market Dynamics:

The nonstick cookware are rapidly adopted by consumers because of its convenience and health benefits. An increase in the awareness about healthy and convenient cooking practices and the disposable income across the globe are expected to drive the growth in the global nonstick cookware market. The demand for nonstick cookware coating products is increasing across the globe because of their sleek and compact designs, which attract customers. Additionally, the availability of eco-friendly nonstick cookware and the introduction of smart pans are also boosting the growth in the global nonstick cookware market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, fluctuations in the price of raw material are expected to limit the growth in the global nonstick cookware market. Furthermore, the rise in online sales of nonstick cookware is one of the key emerging trends in the global nonstick cookware market.

Global Nonstick Cookware Market Segment Insight:

There are some kinds of non-stick cookware available in the global nonstick cookware market, which are coated with different type of coatings material. Ceramic coated products are expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Ceramic coated products does not contain any metals like cadmium, lead, copper, nickel, aluminum, iron, and chromium, which creates it a safe substitute for the consumers. Ceramic coating has the capability to withstand a temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit, which providing the growth opportunity for the startup key players in the market.

The Online segment is expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global nonstick cookware market. The online platform is becoming popular because it provides the delivery to doorstep by order of products. With online platform consumer can compare the price of the nonstick cookware products on different websites. Online platforms provide the home delivery and free shipping and Exchange & return offer turns, which are expected to increase the preference of the consumers for the online distribution channel. Some of the technological advancements and innovative marketing strategies, which are adopted by online e-commerce platforms coupled with the easiness of buying are some of the prominent driving factors, which are expected to boost the growth in the market by online distribution channels.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global nonstick cookware market. The leading position in the market can be attributed to the shift in lifestyles of people living in the urban areas of developing countries like China and India. An increase in the middle-class population in developing countries across the region, expansion of urban infrastructure and spending power among the middle-class population are some of the driving factors behind the growth in the global nonstick cookware market.

Global Nonstick Cookware Market Competative Landscape:

Nonstick cookware Manufacturers are offering innovative designs to make products compact and attractive to consumers across the globe. The innovative benefits of nonstick cookware, which are offered by key players are encouraging to prefer nonstick cookware to other types of utensils. They are also providing competitive pricing through the online distribution channel, which is expected to increase their presence in the market. Some of the prominent key players in the market are focusing on the R&D activities and innovations to increase the consumption of the nonstick cookware properties in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Nonstick Cookware Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Nonstick Cookware Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Nonstick Cookware Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nonstick Cookware Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Nonstick Cookware Market

Global Nonstick Cookware Market, By Material

• Teflon Coated

• Anodized Aluminum Coated

• Enameled Iron Coated

• Ceramic Coating

• Others

Global Nonstick Cookware Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online Channel

• Offline Channel

Global Nonstick Cookware Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Nonstick Cookware Market

• TTK Prestige Limited

• Newell Brands

• Hawkins Cookers

• Groupe SEB

• Farberware Licensing Company, LLC

• Gibson Brands, Inc.

• NuWave LLC

• Meyer Corporation

• Le Creuset

• Conair Corporation

• Denby Pottery

• Berndes

• Bradshaw International, Inc.

• Scanpan

• Calphalon

• Cook N Home

• Tefal

• PT Maspion

• Regal Ware, Inc.

• Tramontina

