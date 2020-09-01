Global Home Security Camera Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Type, Resolution, Services and Region.

Global Home Security Camera Market was valued US$3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



The report is majorly segmented into Products, Type, Resolution, Services, and Region. Further, Home Security Camera Market based on Product includes Dome Security Camera, Bullet Security Camera, and IP Security Camera. Type segment is sub-segmented into Indoor Security Camera, Outdoor Security Camera. Non-HD, HD are segmented under Resolution segment. Further, Services includes Professional, Managed.

The report segments the market into various sub segments, hence it covers the market comprehensively. The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i. e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region with the competitive landscape & benchmarking of the key players make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.

Global Home Security Camera Market by Resolution

By using Smartphones users control and monitor Wireless Camera, IP Camera, Dome Camera, and PTZ Camera. IP cameras are wired as well as wireless. IP cameras are Wi-Fi enabled and hence are immensely popular. Wireless IP security cameras offers ease of installation and eliminates the cost of network cabling when adding this camera to home security system. Among Resolution, the most commonly used resolution is the full HD 1080p owing to the factors such as high resolution and low cost that influence the camera users to shift from HD to full HD. Major Factors driving the home security camera market are increasing awareness of the security as well as ease of installation of security cameras. Therefore motion detection with text message alerts as well as remote view on mobile devices is solution to transform the scenario of home security camera market. Asia Pacific shows the major growth rate of CAGR during the forecast period as well as North America dominates the global home security camera market during the forecast period. By resolution, the home security camera market was dominated by HD and expected to show the highest CAGR.

The key players in the area of global home security camera market are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd Motorola Home , Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd , Netgear, Inc. , ADT Security Services , FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC , Vivint, Inc. , SimpliSafe , Panasonic Corporation , Godrej Security Solutions , and Nest Cam , among others.

Scope of Global Home Security Camera Market:

Global Home Security Camera Market, by Product

• Dome Security Camera

• Bullet Security Camera

• IP Security Camera

Global Home Security Camera Market, by Type

• Indoor Security Camera

• Outdoor Security Camera

Global Home Security Camera Market by Resolution:

• Non-HD

• HD

Global Home Security Camera Market by Services:

• Professional

• Managed

Global Home Security Camera Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Home Security Camera Market:

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd Motorola Home

• Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd

• Netgear Inc.

• ADT Security Services

• FrontPoint Security Solutions

• LLC

• Vivint Inc.

• SimpliSafe

• Panasonic Corporation

• Godrej Security Solutions , and Nest Cam

• others

