Automotive Air Filter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Vehicle Type, Type, Filtering Media, and By Region.

Automotive Air Filter Market is projected to expand at a CAGR over xx% between forecasted period 2019-2026, Automotive Air Filter Market is expected to reach US$ xx Mn by 2026 from US$ xx Mn in 2018.



Expected to observe a considerable growth owing to the increasing automobile production in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, strict environmental regulations due to the rising vehicular pollution are anticipated to boost product growth in coming years.

The growth of Automotive Air Filter Market can be credited to a rapid development of automotive industry, the constant expansion of vehicle fleet size, rising sales of passenger cars as well as rise in the purchasing power of consumers. This rise in demand is estimated to increase in the near future, thereby augmenting the expansion of the air filters market for automotive. However, regular replacement and its maintenance and introduction of electric vehicles in certain regions are likely to hamper the Automotive Air Filter Market during the forecast period.

Automotive Air Filter Market can be segmented in terms of type, cabin air filter and intake air filter are two types of air filter used in automobile, intake air filter is widely used in the vehicle as it is an essential part of the engine system using intake filtration helps in improving the engine performance by restricting polluted air and abrasive particles to enter which can cause oil contamination and mechanical wears to the engine.

Use of intake filters in terms of volume is comparatively higher than cabin filters. Growing health concern among consumers coupled with an increase in global environmental pollution awareness is expected to drive the overall market over the next eight years. Innovative technologies and shift towards newer fiber materials have been incorporated into the value chain.

Automotive air filter market in terms of filtering media, the synthetic filter is mostly used due to its numerous advantages it is more preferable to use. Synthetic air filter has a major market share in the forecasting year 2018 to 2026.

Automotive Air Filter Market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is the leading supplier in the Automotive Air Filter Market due to automobile giants such as Maruti, Hero and other companies. Companies such as General Motors, Ford are having a substantial influence in Automotive Air Filter Market making North America a considerable player in the global Automotive Air Filter Market.

Automobile air filters is extremely diverse and fragmented on account of the presence of a number of international as well as regional vendors. The Automotive Air Filter Market also demonstrates a high degree of competition among its players. Sogefi SpA, Donaldson Co. Inc., Mahle International GmbH, UFI Filters Spa, MANN+HUMMEL, Cummins Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., K & N Engineering Inc., Denso Corp., and Robert Bosch are some of the leading vendors of automotive air filters across the world.

The Scope of the Automotive Air Filter Market:

Automotive Air Filter Market, By Vehicle:

• Passenger cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Air Filter Market, By Type:

• Cabin air filter

• Intake air filter

Automotive Air Filter Market, By Filtering Media:

• Synthetic

• Cellulose

• Activated carbon

• Particle

Automotive Air Filter Market, By Region:

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players of the Automotive Air Filter Market:

• MANN+HUMMEL

• Donaldson Company, Inc

• NGK INSULATORS, LTD

• Sogefi SpA

• Mahle International GmbH

• C & R Fab Media Private Limited

• Melkev Machinery Impex

• Global Filters

• Simplex Corporation

• Ahlstrom Corporation,

• Ac Delco Inc.,

• Affinia Group Inc.,

• Denso Corporation,

• Hengst GMBH & Co. Kg,

• Clarcor Inc

• Freudenberg & Co. Kg

• Hollingsworth & Vose Co. Inc.

• Parker Hannifin Corp.

• Roki Co. Ltd, Lydall Inc.

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• Cummins Inc.

• K&N Engineering Inc.

• Mahle GmbH

• Neenah Paper Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Valeo S.A

