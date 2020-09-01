Global Automotive Actuators Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, By Vehicle and By Region.

Global Automotive Actuators Market was valued US$ 5.41 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX %.



Global Automotive Actuators Market segmented by Product, by Vehicle type and by region. Based on Product, Automotive Actuators Market is classified into HVAC Actuators, Headlamp Actuators, Grill Shutter Actuators, Seat Actuators, Brake Actuators, Coolant & refrigerant valve actuators and others.

By Vehicle type, Automotive Actuators Market divided into in Electric Vehicle, Passenger vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Two- & three-wheeler.

Report covers the in-depth macro and micro analysis of economies across the globe by regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Key market drivers, market trends, market forecast, dominant players in specific regions and their vendors with value chain are covered in the report. Comprehensive analysis of each region for automotive actuators market will provide the necessary and market information with competitive landscape of the regions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is expected to give significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers.

Apart from the key players in automotive actuators, report has also covered the analysis of dominant OEMs in the region that will help decision makers to take informed decisions.

The report has analyzed an increasing demand from electric vehicles and rise in demand for fuel efficient vehicles and advanced automated systems that are driving the market for Automotive Actuators. Consumer have also become aware about the performance, safety, comfort that are creating opportunities for the manufacturers across the globe.

Early wear & tear of the actuator can be the one of the growth restraints for an automotive actuators market.

In terms of Product, brake actuators segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. Rising preference for electric brake actuators, governments across the world are making installation of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability systems mandatory that will boost the demand for automotive actuator market in the near future.

Passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in automotive actuators market. Increase in sales of passenger cars across the globe, introduction of advanced automated systems in vehicles, rising production of vehicles in Asia pacific and growing demand for luxury cars equipped with advanced autonomous systems are some of the drivers for the market

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Actus Manufacturing, Inc., Cebi International S.A., CTS Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, HUSCO International, Kiekert AG, Johnson Electric, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, WABCO, Cameron, Flowserve, Honeywell.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Actuators Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Actuators Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Automotive Actuators Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Actuators Market the report investor’s guide.

• HVAC Actuators

• Headlamp Actuators

• Grill Shutter Actuators

• Seat Actuators

• Brake Actuators

• Coolant & Refrigerant Valve Actuators

• Others

• Electric Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Two- & three-wheelers

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

• Actus Manufacturing, Inc.

• Cebi International S.A.

• CTS Corporation

• Nidec Corporation

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

• HUSCO International

• Kiekert AG

• Johnson Electric

• MAHLE GmbH

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Valeo

• WABCO

• Cameron

• Flowserve

• Honeywell

