Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Sensor, Vehicle, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market was valued US$ 27.48 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX %



An increase in the traffic safety issues coupled with encouraging monitoring standards regarding the installation of these systems are expected to drice the growth in the global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market. An increase in demand for luxury and premium vehicles across the globe is expected to increase the adoption of ADAS, which helps to rise the product penetration.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Shifting preference of OEMs towards image sensors are expected to contribute significant share in global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market growth. It is attributed to their high pixel quality over the traditional automobile cameras, further increasing the demand for various applications in the blind spot detection, surround view, and park assist systems.

Radars are expected to hold highest global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market during forecast period. Capability of signal penetration by mediums , which include fog, clouds, snow, and insulators are key features expected to drive the segment demand. Also, effective target velocity determination and object distance measurement is contributing to the RADAR system market growth. A shift in preference of manufacturer for component automation is improving the RADAR adoption among OEMs. These sensors are helping in accident prevention caused by driver error, drowsiness, and distraction in turn fuelling the growth of global advanced driver assistance system market.

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in 2018. Region has witnessed a substantial growth in the testing procedures of these ADAS features. Additionally, The region holds the second largest vehicle producer across the globe. Relatively higher adoption of ADAS over other regions coupled with the presence of established industry key players are expected to increase the regional dominance. Stringent regulations concerning driver safety is expected to boost the market growth in the global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market:

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market, By Technology:

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Automatic High Beam Control

• Autonomous Park Assist

• Blind Spot Detection

• Driver Monitoring

• Forward Collision Warning

• Front Lighting

• AEB

• Night Vision

• Head Up Display

• Lane Departure Warning

• Park Assist

• Surround View System

• Traffic Sign Recognition

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market, By Sensor:

• LiDAR

• Infrared

• Ultrasonic

• RADAR

• Image Sensor

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market, By Vehicle:

• Passenger Car Vehicle(PCV)

• Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle(HCV)

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market, By Distribution Channel:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market:

• Bosch Group

• Autoliv AB

• Delphi automotive

• Denso

• Continental Ag

• Harman International

• Magna International Inc.

• Gentex Corporation

• Mobileye N.V.

• Hyundai Mobis

• Hella

• Takata Corporation

• TRW Automotive

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Valeo

• Panasonic Corporation

• Texas Instruments

• Aisin Seiki Co.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Intel

• Samsung

