AUTOMOTIVE VGT TURBOCHARGER MARKET FUTURE GROWTH INSIGHT AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK | HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, CONTINENTAL, BORGWARNER TURBO SYSTEMS, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, IHI AMERICA

Automotive Vgt turbocharger market will expect to grow at a rate of 8.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Automotive Vgt turbocharger market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus to give a boost to the electric turbochargers in the market.

Increasing demand of passenger cars for gasoline engines, reducing emission limits in upcoming emission regulations, rising fuel efficiency are some of the factors that will help in the growth of the automotive Vgt turbocharger market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growth of automotive industry will further boost various opportunities for the growth of the automotive Vgt turbocharger in the above mentioned forecast period.

North America dominates the automotive Vgt turbocharger market due to the increasing stringent norms in the emission norms along with rising government initiatives regarding low emission and high efficiency vehicles while Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the prevalence of key manufacturers.

High cost of maintenance and increasing need of cooling oil along with reducing production of vehicles will hamper the growth of the automotive Vgt turbocharger market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Key Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars,

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV),

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV))

By Fuel Type

Diesel,

Gasoline,

Alternate Fuel/CNG)

By Material

Cast Iron,

Aluminum,

Other Materials

By Component

Turbine,

Compressor,

Housing

By Country

The countries covered in the automotive Vgt turbocharger market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

