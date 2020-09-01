INTERNET OF THINGS TESTING MARKET ANALYSIS, TOP PLAYERS, SEGMENTS, COMPREHENSIVE EVALUATION, GROWTH AND VALUE CHAIN 2017 – 2024

Get A Premium Copy Of This Sample [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-internet-of-things-iot-testing-market

The Internet of Things Testing market report serves as a journal involving comprehensive data, which encourages the assessment of every single angle in regards to the Internet of Things Testing market. It passes on a clear picture of the base and structure of the Internet of Things Testing market, which unmistakably portray its strong or obstructive focuses for worldwide and provincial extension. It clarifies the present circumstance of market by extensively examining a few producers, affiliations, firms, merchants, and businesses under it.

The report additionally conveys impressive data in regards to the division, store network, foreseen development patterns, monetary and budgetary wordings, and numerous other key components related with Internet of Things Testing market.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market accounted for USD 324.2 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET

The global internet of things (IoT) testing market is segmented on the basis of testing type into functional testing, performance testing, network testing, security testing, compatibility testing, and usability testing. On the basis of service type, the global internet of things (IoT) testing market is segmented into professional services, and managed services. The professional services segment is further sub segmented into business consulting services, platform testing services, device field testing services, mobile application testing service, device and application management service, training and support services. On the basis of application, the global internet of things (IoT) testing market is segmented into smart building and home automation, capillary networks management, smart utilities, vehicle telematics, smart manufacturing, and smart healthcare. On the basis of geography, the global internet of things (IoT) testing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rising importance of DevOps

Need for IP testing of rising IoT devices

API monitoring is set to play a crucial role

Need for shift left testing of IoT applications

Micro services driving the development of enhanced IoT applications

Dead apps pose a formidable restraint to enterprises

Lack of consistency among standards for interconnectivity and interoperability

MAJOR MARKET COMPETITORS: GLOBAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET

Some of the major players of the global internet of things (IoT) testing market are Cognizant, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Happiest Minds, AFour Technologies, SmartBear Software, RapidValue Solutions, Rapid7, and others.

