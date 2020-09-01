LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS MARKET UPCOMING SCOPE AND CHALLENGES 2026 BY LAIRD THERMAL SYSTEMS; BOYD CORPORATION; LYTRON; RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG; ASETEK AND OTHERS

Global liquid cooling systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.63 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the expansion of player’s capabilities to provide highly effective services and solutions to diverse consumer base.

Market Drivers:

Rapid shift of consumers to adopt liquid cooling methods instead of air cooling due to the benefits that it offers over the latter; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Low infrastructural requirement and noise-reduction associated with these cooling systems is expected to fuel the market growth

High awareness and popularity of this system is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing levels of data center construction activities throughout the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Large financial costs associated with the installation and maintenance of these systems is expected to hinder the market growth

Preference of consumers to avail substitute cooling systems will also restrict the is expected to restrict the growth of the market

According to the new market research report “Liquid Cooling Systems” By Type (Liquid Heat Exchanger Systems, Compressor-Based Systems), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Analytical Equipment, Industrial, Data Centers, Telecommunications, Automotive, Military)Published By-Data Bridge Market Research

Top brass Of Liquid Cooling Systems Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid cooling systems market are Laird Thermal Systems; Boyd Corporation; Lytron; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Asetek, Inc.; Schneider Electric; Green Revolution Cooling; Midas Green Technologies; Allied-Control.com; CoolIT Systems; FUJITSU; Koolance, Inc.; Cooler Master Technology inc.; CORSAIR; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; NZXT; Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd.; EKWB d.o.o.; ENERMAX Technology Corporation; EVGA Corporation; Deepcool Industries Co., Ltd., Alphacool International GmbH among others.

Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market Geographic landscape

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Research Methodology: Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, CoolIT Systems announced the launch of an integrated cooling solution designed for Intel’s “Server System S9200WK”. This is another evidence of various server manufacturers adopting direct liquid cooling solutions to incorporate higher performance without compromising on the energy requirements

In September 2018, FUJITSU announced the commercial availability of their liquid immersion cooling system for the Japan region. “Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY” will be available globally at a later stage, and has been designed to provide high efficiency in cooling operations for entirety of IT infrastructure with the help of complete immersion. This system will reduce the power consumption by about 40% when compared with various air-based cooling systems. FUJITSU aims to expand their service capabilities for liquid cooling systems while helping various users to undergo various transformations of their business operations

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Liquid Cooling Systems Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

