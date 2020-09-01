Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Standalone and Integrated), by Delivery Mode (Web-based LIS, Cloud-Based LIS and On-Premises LIS), by Component (Software and Services), by End User and by Geography

Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.53 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/5425

Laboratory Information System LIS is a software solution that captures, records and manages patient data collected during medical processes and tests. The stored information is then saved in the LIS database for future reference. LIS is capable of maintaining patient check-in, patient demographics, order entry, specimen processing and result from entry as well as LIS also streamline laboratory processes to decrease specimen handling time, increase productivity, and improve turnaround time.

Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market is segmented by product, delivery mode, component, end user, and geography. A component segment is classified as software and services. Service segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Indispensable nature of these services along with the availability of advanced LIS services by key players are expected to drive service segment growth.

Delivery mode segment is divided as web-based LIS, cloud-based LIS, and on-premises LIS. On-premises LIS sub segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Issues related to data security and customization feature of this delivery mode will result into the increasing share of on-premises LIS segment market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, rising need to control diagnostic errors, and utilization of LIS to enhance laboratory clinical workflow efficiency are trending the overall Global Laboratory Information System LIS market. The high cost of the laboratory information system may hamper the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the LIS market during the forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. An increasing prevalence of chronic disease and increasing initiatives by industry players and government in the field of healthcare in the region will fuel the Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, delivery mode, component, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/5425

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Hoovers, Bloomberg, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market:

• SCC Soft Computer

• Merge Healthcare, Inc.

• Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

• Compugroup Medical AG

• Meditech

• EPIC Systems Corporation

• Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• LabWare

• Evident

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Sunquest Information Systems Inc.

• STARLIMS Corporation

• Labvantage Solutions Inc.

• AAC Infotray AG

• Autoscribe Informatics Inc.

• 3M Health Information Systems Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Healthcare IT vendors

• Healthcare payers

• Commercial/independent laboratories

• Physician office laboratories

• Hospital laboratories

• Healthcare associations/institutes

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market

Research report categorizes the Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market based on product, delivery mode, component, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market, By Product

• Standalone

• Integrated

Global Laboratory Information System / LIS Market, By Delivery Mode

• Web-based LIS

• Cloud-Based LIS

• On-Premises LIS

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market, by Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Global Laboratory Information System / LIS Market, By End User

• Hospital Laboratories

• Independent Laboratories

• Physician Office Laboratories (POL)

• Other End User

Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laboratory Information System (LIS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-laboratory-information-system-lis-market/5425/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com