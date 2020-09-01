Global Bioinformatics Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Sequencing Services, Data Analysis, Drug Discovery Services and Others), by Specialty (Medical Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology and Forensic Biotechnology), by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Bioinformatics Services Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Bioinformatics Services MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Bioinformatics stands for a combination of Biology and information technology to organize and understand the data which is associated with these molecules on large-scale bases. Bioinformatics basically works on the utilization of computer to collect data, analyze, integrate and store the molecular and biological data, which is then utilized in the application such as drug development and discovery.

Global Bioinformatics Services Market is segmented by type, specialty, application, end user, and geography. Type segment is classified as sequencing services, data analysis, drug discovery services, differential gene expression analysis, database and management services, and other bioinformatics services. Sequencing Services sub segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased funding from the government as well as private bodies for next-generation sequencing based projects and technological advancement. Specialty segment is divided as medical biotechnology, animal biotechnology, plant biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, and forensic biotechnology. Metabolomics, genomics, chemoinformatics and drug design, proteomics, transcriptomics, and other applications are covered under the scope of this reports. End-user segment is divided as academic institutes & research centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and other end users. Academic institutes & research centers segment is expected to lead the end user market owing to, rising demand of these solutions by the universities for the purpose of a number of ongoing research projects. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Rising public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services are trending the overall Global Bioinformatics Services Market. However, lack of well-defined standards for bioinformatics analysis will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as the highest growth region in Bioinformatics Services Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. A rising number of bioinformatics-based research studies, growing demand for bioinformatics services from various end users and the increasing need for affordable healthcare delivery systems in this region will fuel the Bioinformatics Services Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Bioinformatics Services Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, specialty, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Bioinformatics Services Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Bioinformatics Services Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Bioinformatics Services Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Bioinformatics Services Market Are:

• Source Bioscience

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Qiagen Bioinformatics

• Perkinelmer

• Neogenomics

• Microsynth

• Medgenome Labs

• Macrogen

• Illumina

• Genewiz

• FIOS Genomics

• Eurofins Scientific

• CD Genomics

• Baseclear

• BGI

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• High-throughput sequencing service providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Healthcare institutions (hospitals, surgical centres, and diagnostic clinics)

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Bioinformatics software services vendors and distributors

• Life Sciences data analysis companies

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Bioinformatics Services Market based on type, specialty, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Bioinformatics Services Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By Type:

• Sequencing Services

• Whole Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly

• Exome Analysis

• Transcriptome Analysis

• Metagenomic Analysis

• ChIP-Seq Analysis

• Other Sequencing Analysis

• Data Analysis

• Data Mining

• Genomic Analysis

• Proteomic Analysis

• Variant Annotation and Discovery

• Drug Discovery Services

• Differential Gene Expression Analysis

• Database and Management Services

• Other Bioinformatics Services

Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By Specialty:

• Medical Biotechnology

• Animal Biotechnology

• Plant Biotechnology

• Environmental Biotechnology

• Forensic Biotechnology

Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By Application

• Metabolomics

• Genomics

• Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

• Proteomics

• Transcriptomics

• Other Applications

Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By End-User:

• Academic Institutes & Research Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Other End Users

Global Bioinformatics Services Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Chapter One: Bioinformatics Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bioinformatics Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bioinformatics Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bioinformatics Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bioinformatics Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bioinformatics Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bioinformatics Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bioinformatics Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Bioinformatics Services Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-bioinformatics-services-market/6608/

