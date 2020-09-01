Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market – North America will account for higher market share of more than 35% driven by increasing periodontitis disease – Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around 5% and will exceed over USD XX billion by 2026.



Rising demand for dental implants and advancement in the implanting technology including, CAD/CAM technology majorly drive the market for dental equipment and consumables market. Increasing number of tooth implants, restoration also drive the dental equipment & consumables market.

Dental health problems are increasing due to bad choices of eating, varying food items which containing high amount of sugar and starch, this further drive the market for dental equipment and consumable market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Overview, By Region

North America had highest market share in 2016 due to increasing number of people in the U.S. are facing the dental problems. According to, CDC 2017 report, around 51.2% of total U.S. population aged around 30 years are suffering from periodontitis disease. Periodontitis disease is most common oral ailment prevalent in the region. The rising level of geriatric population base in U.S. also drive the market for dental equipment and consumables market through the forecast period.Europe market have highest growth rate due to presence of prominent players along with growing elderly population.

Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Overview, By Products

Consumables had the highest market share in 2016, due to rising number of dental calculus, tooth decay, and periodontitis and taking measurements for these kind of dental problems by using the consumables. On the other hand, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and rising adoption of consumables such as, dental aesthetics, and dental prosthetics will also drive the market for consumables through the forecast period.

Equipment should grow significantly from 2019 to 2026. The market growth of equipment segment is due to the advantages such as, instrument delivery systems, CAD/CAM advanced technology, increasing number of tooth implants, restoration and the easy and fast treat by using all the technology.

Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Overview, By End-Use

Dental clinics had the highest market share in 2016 due to the factors including low cost and reduced timeframe treatment, and availability of highly skilled professionals. Increasing demand for dental clinics and ambulatory surgical centres, which provide solutions for dental problems and technological advances in the field of dental healthcare also drive the market for dental equipment & consumables market.

Hospitals segment is expected to grow at a higher rate due to growing awareness about the advanced technology and the consumables by patients and physicians, increasing dental problems, and poor dental health is also expected to drive the hospitals market through the forecast period.

Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Overview, By Market Players

Rising demand for the dental healthcare sector significantly has been always the focus of tactical resolutions taken by the key players in the Dental Equipment & Consumables Market. Some of the companies operating in Dental Equipment & Consumables Market are Henry Schein, Danher Corporation, Sirona, 3M, A-Dec, Dentsply International, AMD Lasers, BioLase, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft,and Midmark.

Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Background

The market for dental equipment and consumables market is growing due to the key factors such as increasing demand for dental procedures, increasing cases of dental problems, and rise in medical tourism activities. Additionally, growing aging population in North American region and their demand for preventive measures, restorative and surgical services for dental care is expected to drive the market through the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Dental Equipment & Consumables market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dental Equipment & Consumables market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Dental Equipment & Consumables market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dental Equipment & Consumables market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Segmentation

•Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market, By Products

o Equipment

 Dental radiology equipment

 Dental Lasers

 Systems & Parts

 Laboratory Machines

 Hygiene Maintenance Devices

 Other Equipment’s

o Consumables

 Dental implants

 Crowns and bridges

 Orthodontics

 Periodontics

 Dental biomaterials

• Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market, By End-Use

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Dental Clinics

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

