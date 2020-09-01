Global Psoriasis Treatment Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – By treatment, technology, End-use and Region

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 9.3 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Psoriasis is a long-lasting autoimmune disease characterized by patches of abnormal skin growth, skin patches are typically red, dry, itchy, and scaly.

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market Drivers and Restrain

Rising prevalence of the condition, heading with growing awareness, the screening and diagnosis of the disease are expected to fuel the global psoriasis treatment market in the coming years. Psoriasis treatment options also contribute to a number of side-effects such as liver and kidney damage, hypertension, and increased risk of cancer, etc., are the factors could hamper the growth of Global Psoriasis Treatment Market in forecast period.

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market key segmentation

By drug class, the global market has been categorized into TNF inhibitors, Interleukin inhibitors, Vitamin D analogs, Corticosteroids, and others. Tumour Necrosis Factor Inhibitors is further categorized as Adalimumab, Infliximab, Etanercept. Vitamin D Analogues is segmented into Calcitriol, Calcipotriol, Tacalcitol. The Interleukin inhibitors segment is projected to lead the global psoriasis treatment market during the forecast period.

High market share of the interleukin inhibitors segment can be attributed to the superior efficacy and safety of drugs in this class for the treatment of psoriasis. Moreover, the acceptance of this drug class is attributable to interleukin blockers, which are considered to be a viable option for patients having trouble responding to other treatment.

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global psoriasis market to witness dominance of North America followed by Europe. As per the National Psoriasis Foundation, there are about X million people in America living with psoriasis. Because of quick adoption of biological therapy and rise in investments on research and development for clinical trials will drive global market in this region. On the other side, the emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are expected to offer growth opportunities thanks to increasing patient pool, the improving healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Psoriasis Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Psoriasis Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Psoriasis Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Psoriasis Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Psoriasis Treatment Market.

Scope of the Global Psoriasis Treatment Market

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market Drug class

• Corticosteroids

• Tumour Necrosis Factor Inhibitors

• interleukin inhibitors

• Vitamin D Analogues

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market by Treatment

• Biologic Drugs

• Small Molecule Systemic Drugs

• Tropical Therapies

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market by Route of administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Topical

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating on Global Psoriasis Treatment Market

• AbbVie Inc.,

• Amgen Inc.,

• AstraZeneca,

• Biogen,

• Boehringer Ingelheim,

• Celgene,

• Eli Lilly and Company,

• Johnson & Johnson,

• LEO Pharma A/S,

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

• Novartis AG,

• Pfizer, Inc.,

• Stiefel Laboratories Inc. (GlaxoSmithKline plc.),

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

