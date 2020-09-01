Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Test type, Application, Technology, End-User and Region.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market was valued US$ 1.77 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 5.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.81 % during a forecast period.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Overview

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a new genetic broadcast technique based on the analysis of cell-free incurable DNA in the maternal plasma. The market for non-invasive prenatal testing is growing knowingly over global, due to rise in occurrences of chromosomal aneuploidies among foetus, growing demand for initial, non-invasive screening procedures, and increase in progressive maternal age (earlier 23 to 26 years has increased to 30 years) which lead to increase the growth of market share during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The healthcare expenditure is growing worldwide, owing to increasing prevalence of diseases and innovation of new medical treatments. According to Research, the total healthcare expenditure is growing globally, which leads to the development in the healthcare infrastructure. This rise in healthcare expenditure leads to increase in affordability & convenience of the new test and treatment for various conditions, which is projected to support the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market during forecast period.

On the other hand, there have been some expansions in diagnostic and medical science. Despite these developments, the NIPT market is undergoing some growth restraints, such as harsh regulations forced by governments in various countries. Hence, controlling guidelines and moral issues are significant factors that are projected to restraint the global Non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period. However, to continue operating in the industry, the producers are essential to produce devices that follow standards of medical devices affiliation. This regulatory development consumes too much time for approval of medical devices, which is hampering the rapid innovation and development of the devices. Therefore, strict government norms are acting as a barrier to the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of application segment, the trisomy segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR (XX %) during the forecast period. Moreover, Down’s syndrome is measured to be a common chromosomal disorder in the U.S. Growing new cases of Down’s syndrome among live births in the U.S. is an important factor accredited to the notable share held by the trisomy segment of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2018.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to increase the global non-invasive prenatal testing market, owing to growing average maternal age, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing demand for initial and non-invasive procedure, and increasing prevalence of chromosome syndromes in the region. Among the North American countries, the U.S. leads to the NIPT market in North America and it is expected to hold a market share of over 80% by 2020. It is also anticipated to be the fastest growing market for NIPT in the region during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market.

Scope of Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test Type

• Materni21

• Harmony

• Panorama

• Verify

• NIFTY

• Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

• Trisomy

• Micro deletions Symptoms

• Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Technology

• NGS

• WGS

• Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End-User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

• Berry Genetics

• BGI

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• NATERA, INC.

• PerkinElmer Inc

• Eurofins LifeCodexx AG

• IGENOMIX.

