Global Laboratory Informatics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Laboratory Informatics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 6.71 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Laboratory Informatics Market is segmented by type of solutions, component, deployment model, industry, and geography. Laboratory information management systems (LIMS) segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Its wide range of benefits associated with the use of these systems, including increased workflow efficiencies, easy integration with other lab systems, reduced transcription errors will fuel the laboratory information management systems segment growth.

Industry segment is classified as life sciences, environmental testing laboratories, food beverage & agriculture industries, academic research institutes, and other industries. Life science sub segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Growing applications of molecular diagnostics, rising outsourcing by pharmaceutical industries, a growing need for integrated systems will result in increasing share of life science segment market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Development of integrated lab informatics solutions is trending the overall global laboratory informatics market. Lack of integration standards may hamper market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Growing demand for the integration of laboratory systems, rising government funding for research, need for early drug discovery, easy availability of laboratory informatics products and services will fuel the Global Laboratory Informatics Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Laboratory Informatics Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type of solutions, component, deployment model, industry, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Laboratory Informatics Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Laboratory Informatics Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Laboratory Informatics Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Laboratory Informatics Market Are:

• Kinematik

• Ruro, Inc.

• Labworks

• Dassault Systèmes

• Arxspan

• Autoscribe Informatics (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Lablynx, Inc.

• IDBS

• Agilent Technologies

• Waters Corporation

• Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

• Labware

• Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Healthcare quality reporting registries

• Healthcare service providers

• Healthcare quality management providers

• Healthcare service payers/insurance payers

• Business research and consulting firms

• Healthcare quality management database and providers

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Laboratory Informatics Market based on type of solutions, component, deployment model, industry, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Laboratory Informatics Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Type of Solutions

• Laboratory information management systems (LIMS)

• Electronic lab notebooks (ELN)

• Scientific data management systems (SDMS)

• Laboratory execution systems (LES)

• Electronic data capture (EDC) & clinical data management systems (CDMS)

• Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

• Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

• Software

• Services

Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Remotely Hosted

• Cloud-based

Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Industry

• Life Sciences

• Environmental testing laboratories

• Food beverage & agriculture industries

• Academic research institutes

• Chemical industry

• Petrochemical refineries & oil and gas

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Biobanks/biorepositories

• Molecular and clinical diagnostics

• Other industries

Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Laboratory Informatics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Laboratory Informatics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Laboratory Informatics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Laboratory Informatics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laboratory Informatics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

