Global Plasma Fractionation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Immunoglobulin, Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors and Other Plasma Products), by Application, by End-User and by Geography

Global Plasma Fractionation Market is expected to reach USD 41.95 Billion by 2026 from USD XXBillion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Plasma Fractionation MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Plasma Fractionation is basically processing where various components of plasma are separated through blood fractionation and then Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) can be used for replacement of clotting factors. Plasma Fractionation is useful in the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases caused by trauma, immunologic disorders, and infections.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market is segmented by product, application, end user, and geography. Product segment is sub-segmented as immunoglobulin, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors, and other plasma products. Application segment is divided as neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, and others. An end-user segment is classified as hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes. Hospital and clinic end-user segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing number of hospitals & clinics across the globe and increasing adoption of plasma products in the treatment of various diseases. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing geriatric population across the globe and rising prevalence of respiratory diseases are trending the overall Global Plasma Fractionation Market. However, high cost and limited reimbursement will restrain market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Plasma Fractionation Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Technologically advanced research and increased use of immunoglobulins in neurological diseases and prophylaxis treatments for diagnosed patients in this region will fuel the Plasma Fractionation Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Plasma Fractionation Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Plasma Fractionation Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Plasma Fractionation Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market Are:

• Green Cross Corporation

• Baxalta Incorporated

• Shanghai Raas Blood Products

• Japan Blood Products Organization

• Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

• China Biologic Products

• Sanquin

• Biotest

• LFB

• Kedrion

• Octapharma

• Shire

• Grifols

• CSL

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Healthcare Institutions (Hospitals, Medical Groups, Physician Practices, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Ambulatory Centers, and Outpatient Clinics)

• Health insurance provider companies

• Research and development (R&D) companies

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

• Plasma fractionation products manufacturers and distributors

• Healthcare service providers (including hospitals and clinics)

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Plasma Fractionation Market based on product, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Product:

• Immunoglobulin

• Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

• Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)

• Other Immunoglobulins

• Coagulation Factor Concentrates

• Factor VIII

• Factor IX

• Von Willebrand Factor

• Prothrombin Complex Concentrate

• Fibrinogen Concentrates

• Factor XIII

• Albumin

• Protease Inhibitors

• Other Plasma Products

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Application:

• Neurology

• Immunology

• Hematology

• Critical Care

• Pulmonology

• Hemato-Oncology

• Rheumatology

• Other Applications

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By End-User:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Clinical Research Laboratories

• Academic Institutes

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Plasma Fractionation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Plasma Fractionation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Plasma Fractionation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Plasma Fractionation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Plasma Fractionation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Plasma Fractionation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Plasma Fractionation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Plasma Fractionation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Plasma Fractionation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

