Global Genotyping Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Technology, End User, and Region.

Global Genotyping Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Genotyping includes the detection or mapping process of small genetic. It is the process of studying DNA sequence to determine the genetic constitution in the genotypes of living organisms like humans, plants, animals, and microorganisms.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Genotyping Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technical advancements in the genotyping process are helping for miniaturization, automation, and reduction of the overall costs and operational flexibility. An increase in the technological advances in DNA sequencing like NGS is presenting rapid, accurate sequencing and high production, which are expected to drive the market growth.

On the other hand, Genotyping instruments are prepared with advanced features and functionalities, which makes them an expensive cost. Pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories are requiring significant investments for procuring multiple, high-cost genotyping instruments. Also, maintenance costs and several other indirect expenses like sample and labor costs are some of the factors, which are increasing the overall cost. As a result, the high cost of the genotyping instruments is expected to limit the growth in the market.

The technological advancements towards the development of innovative and efficient procedures for genotyping are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market key players. An introduction of automated sequencing models and high-throughput platforms deliver potential growth opportunities in the arena of clinical molecular modeling studies, new chemical entity interactions, and genome sequencing.

The reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2020-2027). The dominant position in the market is attributed to the presence of the major high throughput platforms MiniSeq, MiSeq, iSeq, NextSeq, HiSeq X, and NovaSeq series from leading key players. Continuous developments in the enhancement of library preparation workflow are expected to drive the reagents & kits segment.

Today, researchers have a wide variety of technologies for collecting genetic information. Array-based approaches are the method of choice in analyzing the genome for many plants and animals. As sequencing costs continue to decline, new approaches, which influence next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology is developing to perform genotyping studies. The sequencing segment is expected to share US $ XX Mn in the global genotyping market during the forecast period (2020-2027). The term next-generation sequencing-based genotyping (NGG) or sequence-based genotyping includes genotyping methods, which leverage NGS technology. NGG contains targeted, reduced representation, and hybridization-based approaches to determine and genotype SNPs in many individuals or specimens. The rapid development of sequencing technology has resulted in higher throughput and a lower cost per sample. The NGG is a cost-effective tool for genotype screening, genetic mapping, purity testing, screening backcross lines, constructing haplotype maps, and performing association mapping and genomic selection.

The Diagnostic & Research Laboratories are expected to share significant growth in the genotyping market. The rise in penetration of high throughput technology-based diagnostic tests, which are CLIA waived or are under the process of clinical approval is expected to influence market growth.

Region-wise, North America region is expected to contribute US $ XX Mn share in the global genotyping market. An increase in adoption of the technologically advanced genotyping products, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada are expected to boost the growth in the market. Also, the existence of a large number of leading genotyping manufacturers, genotyping-based R&D projects, and rise in demand from pharmaceutical companies for genotyping products is some of the factors, which are responsible for the large share of the genotyping market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Genotyping Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Genotyping Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Genotyping Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Genotyping Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Genotyping Market

Global Genotyping Market, By Product

• Reagents & Kits

• Genotyping Services

• Instruments

Sequencers & Amplifiers

Analyzers

• Others

Global Genotyping Market, By Technology

• Microarrays

• Capillary Electrophoresis

Amplified Fragment Length Polymorphism (AFLP)

Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP)

Single-Strand Conformation Polymorphism (SSCP)

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-Time PCR

Digital PCR

• Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

• MALDI-TOF

• Allele Specific Oligonucleotide (ASO) Probes

• Others

Global Genotyping Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Diagnostic & Research Laboratories

• Academic Institutes

Global Genotyping Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Genotyping Market

• GE Healthcare GmbH

• Illumina, Inc.

• Beckman Coulter, Inc.

• Life Technologies Corporation

• ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific

• Qiagen NV

• Roche Diagnostics

• Affymetrix, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Genewiz, Inc.

• Fludigm Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, INC.

• Sequenom, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Genotyping Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Genotyping Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Genotyping Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Genotyping Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Genotyping Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Genotyping Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Genotyping Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Genotyping by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Genotyping Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Genotyping Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Genotyping Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

