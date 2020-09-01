Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market forecast and analysis (2019-2026), by Drug Class by Route of Administration, by Gender, and by Region.

Global Osteoporosis Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019-2026.

Osteoporosis is a condition in which the bones become weak and fragile due to the loss of tissue. This condition can arise due to hormonal changes, the deficiency of calcium or vitamin.Global Osteoporosis Market is driven by factors such as an increasing geriatric population & post-menopausal women, increasing prevalent cases of osteoporosis in younger population, risk of hip, forearm, and spine fractures, increasing expenditures in R&D for new and innovative drug formulation.

However, factors such as the side-effects and adverse reactions by osteoporotic drugs, issues in regulatory approval for drugs and lesser public awareness are restraining the growth of the osteoporosis drugs market.By drug class, the osteoporosis drugs market is segmented into bisphosphonates, parathyroid hormone therapy, selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), rank ligand inhibitor, and calcitonin. Among these, the bisphosphonates segment is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Whereas, the rank ligand inhibitor drug class category is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period.

By geography Global Osteoporosis Market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Several collaborative efforts undertaken by major companies to enhance their R&D capabilities and ensure high medical standards are expected to propel the market across this region. Additionally, the majority share can also be attributed to the high disease burden in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period.

Key players operating in this market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., and Radius Health Inc. the intensity of rivalry among these players is high. These players are also trying to improve their position in the market and enhancing their regional presence by undergoing mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, new product launches, expansion etc.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Osteoporosis Market

Global Osteoporosis Market Segmentation by Drug Class

• Bisphosphonates

• Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM)

• Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

• Calcitonin

• Rank Ligand Inhibitors

• Branded

• Generics

• Others

Global Osteoporosis Market Segmentation by Gender

• Male

• Female

Global Osteoporosis Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

• Oral

• Injectable

• Others

Global Osteoporosis Market Segmentation by Region

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Major Players

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Novartis International AG

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Radius Health Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Osteoporosis Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Osteoporosis Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Osteoporosis Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Osteoporosis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Osteoporosis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Osteoporosis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Osteoporosis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Osteoporosis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Osteoporosis Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Osteoporosis Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Osteoporosis Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

