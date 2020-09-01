Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Disease Type and Region.

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 26.1 Bn by 2026, at an XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.



Hepatitis is a significant public health concern across the world. Generally, five viruses are responsible for most cases of viral hepatitis, which is an inflammation of the liver owing to a viral infection. These are the hepatitis A virus (HAV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis D virus (HDV) and hepatitis E virus (HEV).

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market. Providing many opportunity for market players to invest in research and development in the hepatitis therapeutics market globally. Growing occurrence of hepatitis and higher death rate are major factors driving the need for specialized treatments and medicines, so propelling the growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Global Action on Hepatitis Therapeutics

The report on global hepatitis therapeutics market covers segments such as disease type, products, and region. Based on disease type, hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infects the liver and can lead to acute and chronic liver disease. As per the WHO, an estimated XX Mn people have chronic hepatitis B and more than 686,000 people die every year because of complications arising from it. The virus can be transmitted over blood and other body fluids of an infected person. The market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and held the second-largest revenue share owing to the high prevalence of hepatitis B.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to gain a major market share in the hepatitis therapeutics market with huge growth in the forecast period. Economies likes India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with the growing occurrence of hepatitis diseases, easy access to medicines and treatment in developing economies, a major emphasis on the healthcare and sanitation by regional governments, and increasing awareness about the hepatitis vaccination.

The report offers a recent development in the global market for hepatitis therapeutics i.e., 2015 Mylan launched lamivudine tablets for the treatment of Epivir-HBV. In 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc launched ENGERIX-B for hepatitis B vaccine recombinant.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market, by Disease Type

• Hepatitis A

• Hepatitis B

• Hepatitis C

• Others

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market, by Products

• Medications

• Vaccines

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

• LAURUS Labs

• Zydus Cadila

• Hetero Healthcare Limited

• NATCO Pharma Limited

• Cipla, Inc. Companies

