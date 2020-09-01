Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Sutures, Staplers and Accessories, Handheld Devices, Electro-surgery Instruments and Others), Animal Type (Small Animals and Large Animals), by Application, and by Geography

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market is expected to reach USD 1253.83 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Veterinary Surgical Instruments are the instruments used in elective procedures, sterilization surgery, controversial elective animal procedures, dental surgery, surgical oncology, ophthalmic surgery and orthopedic surgery.

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market is segmented by product, animal type, application, and geography. Product segment is sub segmented as sutures, staplers and accessories, handheld devices, electro-surgery instruments and others. Animal Type segment is divided as small animals and large animals. Small animals segment is expected to hold the major chunk of the market during the forecast period. Increasing population of small animals because of increasing adoption rate is expected to fuel the dement growth. Application segment is further sub segmented as soft tissue surgery, sterilization surgery, gynecology & urology surgery, dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery and other. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rise in animal healthcare expenditure and increasing pet adoption rate are trending the overall Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market. However, high cost vertical surgery instruments and knowledge gap regarding animal health will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Presence of developed infrastructure for animal healthcare market and increasing number of companion animals in this region will fuel the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, animal type, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market.

Key Players in the Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Are:

• Antibe Therapeutics Inc

• World Precision Instruments

• IM3 Inc

• Sklar Surgical Instruments

• Surgical Holdings

• Germed USA, Inc.

• Steris Corporation

• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

• DRE Veterinary

• Smiths Group PLC

• Neogen Corporation

• Jorgensen Laboratories

• Jørgen Kruuse A/S

• Ethicon Inc.

• Medtronic PLC.

• B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Veterinary Surgical Instrument Manufacturers and Distributors

• Veterinary Institutes

• Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

• Animal Health Research & Development (R&D) Companies

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market based on product, animal type, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, By Product

• Sutures, Staplers and Accessories

• Handheld Devices

• Electro-surgery Instruments

• Others

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, By Animal Type

• Small Animals

• Large Animals

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, By Application

• Soft Tissue Surgery

• Sterilization Surgery

• Gynecology & Urology Surgery

• Dental Surgery

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Ophthalmic Surgery

• Other

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

