Sports Medicine Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019- 2026) _ by Product (Body Reconstruction & Repair Products, Body Support & Recovery Products and Others), by Application and by Geography

Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach 11.5 Bn by 2026 from XX Bin in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Sports Medicines are associated with treatment and prevention of injuries resulting from sports and athletic activities. It provides an extension to science and practice in the promotion of exercise, in the scientific assessment, study, and understanding of sports performance. It is a branch of healthcare that deals with physical fitness, recovery from injuries (both bone and soft tissue injuries) and prevention of injuries.

Recent technological advancements in the field of sports medicine, increasing incidence of sports injuries, increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures in the treatment of sport-related injuries and surgeries, continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, raising awareness among athletes regarding physical and health fitness, encouragement given by the respective governments in the form of increase in budget allotments to the sports sector and developments in the field of regenerative medicine, are expected to drive the growth of the sports medicine solutions market during the forecast period.

However the high costs of orthopedic implants and other devices, lack of properly skilled labor in the field of sports medicine and proper reimbursement to the sport-related injuries. Certain stringent and unorganized government regulations are expected to restrain market growth. The highest revenue-generating segment is elbow and wrist injuries.

North America is expected to be the largest growing region for sports medicine market followed by Europe. Reasons for that is North American market is technologically more advanced in the field of sports medicine, whereas in other regions, the field of sports medicine is gradually on the rise larger adoption rate developed regions such as North America and Europe; however, Emerging markets like China and India are promising markets because of the increased sport-related injuries in these regions and they will lead the Asia Pacific to generate a significant level of revenue by 2026

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Sports Medicine Market.

Key Players in the Sports Medicine Market Are:

• Conmed Corporation (Linvatec Corporation)

• Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Arthrex, Inc

• Cerner Corporation

• Smith & Nephew Plc

• Djo Global, Inc.

• Wright Medical Group N.V.

• Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

• Breg, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare Institutions (Hospitals, Medical Schools, Group Practices, Individual Surgeons, and Governing Bodies)

• Research and consulting firms

• Sports Medicine Market Investors

• Sports Medicine Manufacturers and Distributors

• Pathologists and Pathology Laboratories

• Sports Medicine Marketing Players

• Vendors/Service Providers

Scope of the Sports Medicine Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Sports Medicine market based on Application, product, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Sports Medicine market with key developments in companies and market trends

Sports Medicine Market, By Products

• Body Reconstruction & Repair Products

o Implants

o Arthroscopy devices

o Fracture & Ligament Repair Devices

o Prosthetic devices

o Orthobiologics

• Body Support & Recovery Products

o Thermal Therapy Products

o Brace & Support Devices

o Compression Clothing

• Body Monitoring & Evaluation Devices

o Cardiac Monitoring & Evaluation Devices

o Respiratory Monitoring & Evaluation Devices

o Hemodynamic Monitoring & Evaluation Devices

o Muscoskeletal Monitoring & Evaluation Devices

o Other

• Accessories

Sports Medicine Market, By Application

• Shoulder Injuries

• Ankle & Foot Injuries

• Elbow & Wrist Injuries

• Back & Spine Injuries

• Hip & Groin Injuries

• Knee Injuries

• Other

Sports Medicine Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

