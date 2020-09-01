Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Class, Technology, Application and Geography.

Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market was valued US$ 11.12 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 21.20 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.42 % during a forecast period.



Medical imaging reagents are chemicals, which are used to picture structures or organs and assist physicians to better analyze and detect diseases.

The global medical imaging reagents market is driven by factors like increasing cases of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases, the surge in technological advancements, and high unmet medical and diagnostic imaging process needs. Additionally, rising geriatric population, upsurge in expenditure on healthcare and increasing demand for effective procedures and safe medication are expected to boom the global medical imaging reagents market. Furthermore, the lack of reagent suppliers and stringent government regulations in developing regions are limiting the growth in the global medical imaging reagents market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Contrast reagents are widely used in the healthcare industry to enhance the clarity of the images of the tissues, organs, and physiologic processes, which can be produced by modalities like X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound. The growing incidence of CVD and cancer and increasing investments in research and developmental activities will lift the adoption of contrast reagents or contrast media or contrast materials. Increasing inclination towards the adoption of personalized diagnostic procedures is expected to boost the global medical imaging reagents market growth by contrast reagents segment.

Diagnostic imaging refers to the usage of technologies, which help to diagnose numerous pathologies by visualizing different components inside the body. It is gradually becoming an important part of the diagnostic cases for healthcare professionals owing to the unparalleled results, which the imaging techniques can provide into the human body. Many imaging technologies like MRI, CT, and PET are becoming part of the daily routine procedures performed in hospitals, worldwide. Imaging reagents assistance healthcare practitioners to envisage abnormalities on a diagnostic image.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global medical imaging reagents market. The dominated position in the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of several types of modalities by end users. The technological advancements, the occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and others are also expected to increase demand for medical imaging reagents. Furthermore, Europe is the second largest market for medical imaging reagents owing to rising health awareness among people and a growing number of research and development activities. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period owing to growth in population, an upsurge in opportunity for clinical and preclinical studies at low costs, and government support for research and development activities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global medical imaging reagents market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global medical imaging reagents market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market

Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market, By Class

• Contrast Reagents

• Optical Reagents

• Nuclear Reagents

Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market, By Technology

• Nanoparticles

• Fluorescent Dyes & Probes

• Radiopharmaceuticals

• Fluorescent Proteins

• Quantum Dots

Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market, By Application

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery & Development

• R&D

Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Bayer Healthcare AG

• Becton Dickinson & Company

• Bracco Imaging SpA

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Covalon Technologies Ltd.,

• Guerbet Group

• Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals

• Piramal Imaging

• SHINE Medical Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Imaging Reagents Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Imaging Reagents Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Imaging Reagents Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Reagents Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Imaging Reagents Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Imaging Reagents by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

