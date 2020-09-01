Global Radiation Dose Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Modality (Computed Tomography, Radiography & Mammography, Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging and Nuclear Medicine), by Product & Services (Solutions and Services), by End User and by Geography

Global Radiation Dose Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 231.72 Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX %(Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Radiation Dose Management Market is segmented by modality, product & services, end user, and geography. Modality segment is further divided as computed tomography, radiography & mammography, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging and nuclear medicine. Product and services segment is bifurcated as solutions and services. End-user segment is classified as hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and research institutions and academic medical centers. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing awareness and industry initiatives for radiation dose management are trending the overall Global Radiation Dose Management market. Lack of reimbursement for adopting radiation dose management solutions may hamper market growth. Europe is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and APAC. Increasing government initiatives in this region to increase patient safety and the need to improve overall efficiency in healthcare organizations will fuel the Global Radiation Dose Management Market in Europe region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Radiation Dose Management Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the modality, product & services, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Radiation Dose Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Secondary information and data are collected from Association of Records Management Professionals, American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Radiation Dose Management Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Radiation Dose Management Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Radiation Dose Management Market Are:

• Medsquare

• Qaelum N.V.

• Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

• Novarad Corporation

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

• Agfa HealthCare

• Sectra AB

• Pacshealth, LLC

• Bayer AG

• GE Healthcare

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Radiation dose management solution distributors

• Radiation dose management solution manufacturers

• Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic imaging centers

• Healthcare IT companies

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Global Radiation Dose Management Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Radiation Dose Management Market based on modality, product & services, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Radiation Dose Management Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, By Modality:

• Computed Tomography

• Radiography & Mammography

• Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

• Nuclear Medicine

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, By Product and Services:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Settings

• Research Institutions and Academic Medical Centers

Global Radiation Dose Management Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Radiation Dose Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Radiation Dose Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Radiation Dose Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Radiation Dose Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Radiation Dose Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Radiation Dose Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Radiation Dose Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Radiation Dose Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Radiation Dose Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Radiation Dose Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Radiation Dose Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Radiation Dose Management Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-radiation-dose-management-market/3839/

