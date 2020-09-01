Global Pulmonary Drugs Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Drug Class, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/37939

Pulmonary drugs are the medications which are indicated for the treatment of several types of pulmonary disease such as asthma, pneumonia, allergic rhinitis, pulmonary hypertension, and others.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global pulmonary drug market is primarily driven by increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, tobacco smoking, and government & non-government initiatives. Other factors like the increase in disposable income, rise in investments for R&D, and increasing healthcare spending are opportunities driving the global pulmonary drugs market. Also, the entrance of innovative and effective drugs in the pulmonary drugs market and substantial investments in the emerging of respiratory drug delivery systems is expected to drive the future of the market.

On the other hand, the availability of counterfeit drugs, patent expiry of drugs, and increasing manufactures of generic medicines in the pulmonary drugs market might hamper the growth.

Based on the drug classes, the combination drugs segment holds the largest market share as it is comparatively nontoxic than the other drugs and key companies face no competition from generic alternatives. Additionally, the emergence of advanced and inexpensive drug delivery systems and the advent of triple combination drugs are expected to stimulate the market segment throughout the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America has the dominant share in the global pulmonary drugs market and can be attributed to the growing number of respiratory diseases in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2018, the number of adults aged 18 and over who currently have asthma in the U.S. are 19.10 million.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/37939

Also, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, thanks to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a broad base of the target population. The rise of disposable income and their growing expenditure on healthcare boost the pulmonary drug market in the Asia Pacific region.

The report covers recent development of the market for pulmonary drugs such as January 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic of Advair Diskus (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder) for the twice-daily treatment of asthma in patients aged four years and older in patients with COPD.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global pulmonary drugs market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global pulmonary drugs market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global pulmonary drugs market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global pulmonary drugs market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Pulmonary Drugs Market

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Drug Class

• Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

• Long-Acting Beta2-Agonists (LABA)

• Antihistamines

• Vasodilators

• Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists (SABA)

• Anticholinergics

• Combination Drugs

• Others (MAbs, Enzymes, Antibiotics, Antileukotrienes, etc.)

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Application

• Asthma & COPD

• Allergic Rhinitis

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Others

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Drug Stores

• E-commerce

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Pulmonary Drugs Market

• Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• AstraZeneca

• Novartis AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

• Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi SA

• Meda Pharmaceuticals

• Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc.

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Plc.

• Cheisi Farmaceutici S.p.A

• Zambon Company S.p.A

• Alaxia SAS

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pulmonary Drugs Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pulmonary Drugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pulmonary Drugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pulmonary Drugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pulmonary Drugs by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Pulmonary Drugs Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pulmonary-drugs-market/37939/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com