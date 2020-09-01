Global Dental Needle Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Gauge, Length, End-User and Region.

The Global Dental Needle Market was valued US$ X.20 Bn and is expected to reach 2.4 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during a forecast period.

Dental needle market expected to witness constant growth during the forecast period. Trending needles technology like; Sterile dental needle, filter and fill needles, pen needles, are various sector to contribute for the dental needle market growth. The Global Dental Needle market was valued was valued US$ X.20 Bn and is expected to reach 2.4 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during a forecast period. V-Ject disposable dental needles is 30-gauge Short disposable dental needles, size is 0.3 X 21mm with color-coded plastic hub contain 100 needles per box. Present cost of this needle in the market is US$ 7.95 sold by smart choice dental. Regionally, North America region is expected to dominate the market, with estimated CAGR XX % during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Recent advancement in imaging technologies in dentistry department will drive the dental needle market growth during forecast period. As dental needles helps dentist to numb various area during the treatment and in surgery are showing high demand for dental needle. Cosmetic improvisation amongst the youth is another factor are governing the market development. Availability in variety of size and product type in the market is expected to show unpredictable growth in coming years. Furthermore, growth in manufacturing of anaesthesia will highly demand for needle for penetration aesthetic drugs for the treatment will show constant growth in terms of revenue.

Moreover, lack of skilled person and fluctuation in price of product is expected to hamper the market growth.

Safety-Engineered Needles for Dentistry:

The Needle Safety Regulation under Ontario’s Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) was extended to include dental offices. This Regulation mandates the use of safety-engineered needles (SEN) as opposed to conventional hollow-bore needles in dentistry, as well as in other healthcare professions and locations. This Regulation is enforceable by the province’s Ministry of Labour. Strictly speaking, non-compliance with OSHA is illegal and punishable by fines up to $25,000 and/or imprisonment up to 12 months.1 Clearly then, compliance with this Regulation is in any dentist’s best interest.

Dental Needle Market Segment analysis:

By the End-User segment, hospitals sector is expected to dominate the Dental Needle market currently and in the future. Hospitals segments have registered the largest market share in the year 2019. Rise in oral disease requires hospitalization will need needles for further process of treatment. Approximately 38% of the total market share is documented by hospital. An ultra-sharp needle minimizes patient discomfort during the injection of liquid aesthetics, while the needle’s high-break resistance allows it to be bent for access to hard to reach places is major factor which is increasing the demand for dental needles in hospitals will boost the market growth.

Dental Needle Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the dental needle market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Initiative and investments by the government for healthcare sector in well-developed regions like US, Canada are considered major contributors for the dental needle market growth in the North America region. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn while in Canada, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years.

Furthermore, Europe is the second large market for dental needle, well developed healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, Availability of funds for research, government support for research and development and huge patient population will enhance the market in the Europe region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dental Needle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dental Needle Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Dental Needle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dental Needle Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Dental Needle Market

Global Dental Needle market, By Type

• Anaesthetic Dental Needle

• Plastic Hub Dental Needle

• Triple Bevel Needle

Global Dental Needle market, By Gauge

• 25

• 27

• 30

• 31

• Other

Global Dental Needle market, By Length

• 8mm

• 16mm

• 22mm

Global Dental Needle market, By End-User

• Academic Institutes

• Hospitals

• Clinics

Global Dental Needle Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Dental Needle Market,

• NIPRO Medical Corporation

• TERUMO CORPORATION

• Shinhung Co., Ltd

• MEDTRONIC

• Septodont

• Dentsply Sirona

• J. MORITA CORP

• EXELINT International

• TSK Laboratory Europe B.V

• Acteon

• Dentsply Sirona

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Biodent

• KDL

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dental Needle Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dental Needle Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dental Needle Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dental Needle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dental Needle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dental Needle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dental Needle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dental Needle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dental Needle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dental Needle Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dental Needle Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

