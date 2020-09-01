Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Test Type, End User, and by Geography.

Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market was valued US$ 7.98 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.45 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.38 % during the forecast period.



The global cervical cancer screening market is estimated to be driven by growing prevalence of cervical cancer patients in less developed countries. According to Globocan, 19.3 million new cases of cervical cancer are estimated each year by 2026. Out of these, 85% of patients are from less developed countries. Initiatives taken by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with other global health institutes to promote cervical cancer screening programs in less developed countries boost the growth opportunity of the market in these countries.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rise in awareness about cervical cancer in developed countries and in developing countries through socio-economic activities, cancer policies, and health care policies are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The cervical cancer death rates in the U.S. have decreased to 50% over the last 40 years mainly because of increased use of the Pap test. However, lack of awareness among women in less developed countries, lack of accessibility for an appropriate screening test, and shortage of skilled medical staff to perform tests and good laboratories are estimated to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Pap test held a majority share of 49.6% of the segment in 2015. Pap test helps to analyze abnormal cells of the cervix that possibly develop into cancer at a later stage. This test accounts for the largest share on account of the high efficiency of this test. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis contributes to the growth of this segment.

HPV testing is expected to grow at a productive CAGR of 15.3% due to the upsurge in the demand for technologically advanced diagnostics procedures at low costs and additional developments in use of various biomarkers along with the regular screening procedures. Hence, the enhanced accuracy and sensitivity of the screening tests is one of the crucial factors anticipated to propel growth in the coming years.

North America dominated the cervical cancer screening market in 2017, owing to the growing patient awareness regarding early detection of cancer and its relative benefits. Moreover, improvement in the quality of healthcare facilities for females and the availability of reimbursement in the region is likely to be responsible for North America to retain its dominance in the cervical cancer screening market. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period in the cervical cancer screening market owing to the availability of immense opportunities in countries like India, China & Japan. Large patient population and high investments in these countries dedicated to cancer detection and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are expected to be the driving factors for Asian growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the cervical cancer screening market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market

Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market, By Test Type

• Pap tests

• HPV test

• Visual Inspection using Acetic Acid

Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Clinics

• Community health center

Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Hologic Corporation

• Qiagen N.V.

• Hoffmann-La Roche

• Quest Diagnostics

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• OncoHealth Corp.

• Guided Therapeutics

• Olympus, Roche

• Ascon Medical Instruments

• Cooper Surgical Inc

• Cardinal Health

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Siemens

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cervical Cancer Screening Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cervical Cancer Screening Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cervical Cancer Screening Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cervical Cancer Screening Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cervical Cancer Screening Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cervical Cancer Screening by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cervical Cancer Screening Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

