Medical Device Security Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Security, by Component, by Device Type, by End-user, and by Geography

Medical Device Security Market is expected to propel US$ XX Bn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

The medicinal gadgets are in general consistent with the checking and perceive ability across various system access leading to infringement, and vulnerabilities. The application of a managed detection and response arrangement enables to keep in track various medical devices. The market is favoured by growing adoption of wearable devices with more than US$ 800 million revenue in 2017 itself.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Factors such as rise in instances of healthcare cyber-attacks and threats, along with subsequent growth in chronic disease management are a few key factors that have boosted the overall market growth. Moreover, government regulations and compliance, rise in adoption of connected medical devices, and growing application of cyber-security solutions are a few other key driving factors boosting the medical device security market. However, it is the limitations in the healthcare security budgets along with the lack of infrastructure to manage even the basic security protections that forms the key restraints for the medical device security market.

The service segment is expected to hold the largest market share among other components for the medical device security market globally. Factors such as the support & maintenance services for protecting connected medical devices and protecting healthcare IT infrastructure from the growing number of cyber-attacks have acted as drivers for the growth of services segment.

The Medical Device Security market is segmented by component, security, device type, end-user, and region. By device type the market is segmented into hospital medical devices, wearable medical devices, and embedded medical devices. The wearable medical devices are expected to account for one of the fastest growth rate that is because of the huge penetration of internet within the healthcare sector as well as growing adoption of receiving the real-time health information for monitoring the patients’ health. Rise in adoption of connected medical devices have also been a major factor that is driving the overall market growth for medical device security.

By geography, the Medical Device Security market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share chiefly driven by reasons that include increasing instances of cyber-attacks for getting confidential patient information, along with increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding cyber-security. Improvement in healthcare related government policies and improving healthcare infrastructure are also the chief drivers that have driven the market growth of medical device security market globally.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Medical Device Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Medical Device Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Medical Device Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Medical Device Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Medical Device Security Market scope:-

Medical Device Security Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

Medical Device Security Market, By Security

• Endpoint

• Wireless

• Network

• Application

• Cloud

Medical Device Security Market, By Device Type

• Hospital Medical Devices

• Wearable Medical Devices

• Embedded Medical Devices

Medical Device Security Market, By End-user

• Hospitals

• Medical Device manufacturers

• Others

Medical Device Security Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Medical Device Security Market :

• GE Healthcare

• Cisco Systems

• Symantec Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• CA Technologies

• Mcafee

• Fortinet

• Zscaler

• Palo Alto Networks

• Cleardata

• DXC Technology

• Sophos

• Fireeye

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Cloudpassage

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Imperva

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Device Security Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Device Security Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Device Security Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Device Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Device Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Device Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Device Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Device Security by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Device Security Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Device Security Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Device Security Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

