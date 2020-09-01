Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Drug, Stages, Route of Administration, Age Group End User and Region.

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Age-related macular degeneration is the prominent cause of severe, irreversible vision loss in people over age 60. It occurs when the small central portion of the retina deteriorates.

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing population across the globe and the demography reflecting the predominance of the older population, the global affliction of AMD continues to increase at an unprecedented rate. The development of gene therapy for AMD, the growth in the geriatric population, and awareness concerning the AMD are some major factors behind the growth of the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market. Additionally, High prevalence of AMD is one of the key drivers in the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market. Factors like aging, smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are causing the prevalence of AMD.

On the other hand, high cost of the treatment, off –label usage and strict regulatory policies are some of the factors, which are expected to limit the growth in the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market.

The risk of the occurring the AMD is directly proportional to the age. With the number of people aged above 60 years, the prevalence of AMD is also growing. In 2017, there were, about XX Mn people in the age group 60 years over across the globe, and the number is projected to grow XX Bn during the forecast period. So, the geriatric population is growing faster than younger age groups.

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (WAMD) treatment is expected to contribute significant share in the Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), market. For wet AMD treatment, the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor is commonly used, which helps to pause or delay the progression of visual loss. By delaying the action of VEGF chemical, it aids to prevent the condition from progressing and partially reverse it. Anti-VEGF medicines include Eylea, Lucentis and Avastin.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the Global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market. The market in the Asia Pacific region is set to experience favourable growth, which is driven by factors like the elderly population & rising health care expenditure. An increase in the obese population and economic development are also expected to boost the growth in the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market.

A rise in the number of pipeline drugs for age-related macular degeneration is facilitating the industry key players to sustain in the global age-related macular degeneration market. Additionally, fast track drug designations and regulator government policies like tax benefits are some of the prominent factors aiding the new key players to enter in the age-related macular degeneration market. For instance, Fovista, which is a product of Ophthotech received fast track designation by U.S. FDA and launched in 2018.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global age related macular degeneration (AMD) market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or

negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global age related macular degeneration (AMD) market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global age related macular degeneration (AMD) market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global age related macular degeneration (AMD) market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market, By Type

• Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (DAMD)

• Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (WAMD)

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market, By Drug

• Lucentis

• Eylea

• Avastin

• Others

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market, By Stages

• Intermediate Stage Age Related Macular Degeneration

• Early-Stage Age Related Macular Degeneration

• Late Stage Age Related Macular Degeneration

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market, By Route of Administration

• Intravenous

• Intravitreal

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market, By Age Group

• Above 75 Year

• Above 60 Year

• Above 40 Year

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market, By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Dignostic Centers

• Academic Research Institutes

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market

• Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Alimera Sciences Inc.

• Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Apellis Pharmeceuticals Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Allergan plc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Ophthotech Corporation

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Bayer AG

