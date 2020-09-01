Global Animal Wound Care Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Surgical Wound Care Products, Advanced Wound Care Products, Traditional Wound Care Products and Therapy Devices), Animal Type (Companion Animals and Livestock Animals), End-User, and Geography

Global Animal Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 1383.04 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Key Players in the Global Animal Wound Care Market Are:

• Neogen Corporation

• Virbac

• Robinson Healthcare Ltd.

• Bayer AG

• ECO Animal Health

• Huvepharma

• Indian Immunologicals

• Lillidale Animal Health

• Mobedco-Vet (The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs)

• Norbrook

• Orion

• Advancis Veterinary Ltd.

• Phibro Animal Health

• Acelity L.P. Inc.

• Vétoquinol

• Jørgen Kruuse A/S

• Medtronic PLC

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals

• B Braun Melsungen AG

• Johnson & Johnson

• Vitafor

• 3M Company

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Animal Health Research Centers

• Animal Wound Care Products Manufacturers

• Animal Wound Care Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Animal Wound Care Market based on product, animal type, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Animal Wound Care Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Product

• Surgical Wound Care Products

o Sutures and Staplers

o Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, and Glues

• Advanced Wound Care Products

o Advanced Wound Dressings

o Other Advanced Wound Care Products

• Traditional Wound Care Products

o Tapes

o Dressings

o Bandages

o Absorbents

o Other Traditional Wound Care Products

• Therapy Devices

Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type

• Companion Animals

o Dogs

o Cats

o Horses

o Other Companion Animals

• Livestock Animals

o Cattle

o Pigs

o Other Livestock Animals

Global Animal Wound Care Market, By End-User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Home Care

Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Animal Wound Care Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Animal Wound Care Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Animal Wound Care Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Animal Wound Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Animal Wound Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Animal Wound Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Animal Wound Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Animal Wound Care by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Animal Wound Care Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Animal Wound Care Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Animal Wound Care Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

