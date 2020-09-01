Global Cardiovascular Device Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Device, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Cardiovascular Device Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during a forecast period.

Introduction and Market dynamics:

Cardiovascular disorder contains conditions that narrow or block blood vessels (coronary heart disease). This can cause a heart attack, angina, and a few strokes. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. By Device, Electrocardiography (ECG) segment was valued at USD XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In North America the cardiovascular devices market is majorly stimulated by the changes or the sifting in the trend of the technology that permits the players to develop modern devices. The many players are getting several approvals for the cardiovascular devices for example, Medtronic, Abbott and W. L. Gore & Associates has received approvals for products.

The market for these cardiovascular devices is impelled by way of the excessive incidence of the target disorder because of unhealthy living habits such as smoking, consumption of alcohol, and hypertension, together with a growing geriatric populace. The changing life and upward thrust inside the geriatric population is identified as primary reason behind the threat of cardiovascular problems. Cardiovascular sicknesses (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally, taking a predicted 17.9 million lives every year.

Proper medical transformations together with suitable value-powerful treatments supported with insurance and reimbursements have shaped the growth curve. Also, planned acquisitions and mergers together with the number one product launches have fostered the market. Heart diseases, together with coronary heart disease, heart attack, congestive coronary heart failure, and congenital coronary heart disease, are the main reason of death for women and men within the U.S. The novel product helps in augmenting higher results for health and lives a better existence. The market is associated with numerous marketplace leaders who are conducting various developmental activities for cardiovascular devices. For example, the mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) system is a revolutionary product this is helping cardiac patients to monitor their heart condition. The mobile cardiac telemetry is a small sensor and monitor that patients put on in their daily life.

However, adverse trade relations, excessive value of device maintenance and shortage of professional personnel have become prime source of limitations to the market.

Global Cardiovascular Device Market Segment analysis

By Device, Electrocardiography ECG holds at least 40% of the share, and this will be credited to the improved capacities of the new generation Electrocardiograms. On the diagnostic and tracking front, a brand new technology of portable and compact ECG is impelling its greater adoption, in particular inside the home healthcare phase. There has been an upsurge in the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), wherein a long-term ECG monitoring is vital and with the introduction of wireless ECG, doctors can monitor and diagnose the patient remotely on time, which further boost the market growth. Besides, growing cardiovascular illnesses, consisting of arrhythmias, stroke, and excessive blood pressure, are growing the demand for cardiovascular devices; in consort with mounting cognizance and demand for minimally invasive surgeries are also anticipated to thrust the cardiovascular device market.

In 2019, coronary heart disease held the most important market share of 41.9% of the cardiovascular devices market, by application. The coronary heart disease segment is expected to rule its market share in 2027 because of the growing incidence of the disease.

Global Cardiovascular Device Market Regional analysis

The North America cardiovascular device market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The increase of the cardiovascular devices market is mainly accredited to the growing developments for cardiovascular devices and the up surging aged populace. On the contradictory hand, mounting medical tourism in Mexico is probably to have a fantastic impact on the growth of the North American cardiovascular devices market in the upcoming years. The cardiovascular devices market is majorly promoted by the changes or the sifting in the trend of the technology that permits the players to develop modern devices. The market is associated with numerous market leaders that are carrying out numerous developmental activities for cardiovascular devices. According to the American College of Cardiology, cardiovascular disorder (CVD) accounted for 800,000 deaths in the United States in 2017 alone.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the fastest growth during the forecast period with Japan expected leading the general Asia Pacific market, followed by China. China is predicted to have the largest geriatric population globally with the highest obesity problem rates as a result of inactive life and bad dietary habits. These factors are expected to raise the superiority of cardiac diseases in this country, therefore definitely impacting the growth of the Asia Pacific market. The mounting nations are substantially growing their healthcare centers and offerings and are directing towards technological improvements. For example, the structural heart is on the initial stage of the activities improvement in regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Development

• In August 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Claret Medical Inc. to take advantage of the product range of the acquired company which produces devices protect patients from the threat of being affected by stroke after valve replacement surgeries.

• In June 2018, LivaNova plc received an approval for advanced technological developments in surgical options for the treatment of the aortic valve diseases from the Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cardiovascular Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cardiovascular Device Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Cardiovascular Device Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cardiovascular Device Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cardiovascular Device Market

Global Cardiovascular Device Market, By Device

• Electrocardiography (ECG)

• Stent

• Defibrillator

• Cardiac Catheter

• Guide wire

• Event Monitor

• Heart Valve

• Pacemaker

• Others

Global Cardiovascular Device Market, By Application

• Stroke

• Cerebrovascular Heart Disease

• Coronary Heart Disease

• Sudden Cardiac Arrest

• Others

Global Cardiovascular Device Market, By End-User

• Cardiac Centers

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Cardiovascular Device Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Cardiovascular Device Market

• Siemens AG

• BD

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Medtronic

• Biosense Webster, Inc (Johnson and Johnson)

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Abbott

• Jarvik Heart

• Maquet Cardiovascular

• Merit Medical Systems

• On-X Life Technologies

• Orbusneich

• St. Jude Medical

• Sorin Group

• Spectranetics

• Sunshine Heart

• Syncardia Systems

• Thoratec

• Volcano

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cardiovascular Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cardiovascular Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cardiovascular Device Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cardiovascular Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cardiovascular Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cardiovascular Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cardiovascular Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cardiovascular Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cardiovascular Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cardiovascular Device Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

