Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market – North America is expected to account for higher market share of more than 60% driven by increasing elderly population along with rising number of incontinency patients: Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ XX billion in 2026.



Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market growth rate is driven by the factors including the rising elderly population and increasing cases of incontinence. Furthermore, changing lifestyle, unhealthy diet and excessive alcohol consumption and tobacco smoking lead the people towards chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and chronic cough. These chronic conditions will lead to onset of incontinence due to stressed urinary sphincter. Thus, drive the market through the forecast period.

Moreover, rising cases of hospital-acquired infections also expected to drive the market. It is expected that nearly 5 million women in the UK are suffering from incontinency in the year 2017. Factors including technological advancements such as disposable incontinence underwear, biodegradable incontinence are expected to drive the Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market through the forecast period.

In 2017, North America held the highest market share. The Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market growth is coupled with increasing count of the aging population, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita spending on healthcare, improving hygiene habits and favorable government regulations. Other factors including the high consumption rate of advanced medical products and a comparatively higher level of consciousness for hygiene also expected to drive the Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period coupled with developing economies such as China and India. These countries provide an increase in healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income and thus, drive the market. In addition, the ongoing improvement of the health care infection prevention standards would further drive the growth of Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market.

Incontinence products held the highest market share in 2017. The Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market growth is driven by the rising cases of incontinence and the introduction of innovative products, such as thinner and rustle-free diapers. The market is also expected to grow in the future period due to an aging population, particularly in U.S., U.K., and China. Rising demand for surgical nonwoven products such as nonwoven gowns, drapes, masks, caps, sheets, and gauze for preventing cross-infection in healthcare facilities also expected to drive the Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Lobal Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Lobal Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Lobal Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Lobal Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Segmentation

• Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market, By Product

o Incontinence Products

 Disposable underwear

 Cotton pads

 Panty Shields

 Disposable diapers

• Ultra-absorbent

• Super-absorbent

• Biodegradable

o Surgical nonwoven products

 Surgical Masks

 Surgical Drapes

 Shoe covers

 Surgical caps

 Surgical gowns

 Sterile nonwoven swabs

 Others

•Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market, By Material

o Polypropylene

o Polyethylene

o Acetate

o Rayon

o Polyamides & Polyester

o Acrylic

o Others

• Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market,By End Use

o Hospitals

o Nursing Centers

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Clinics

• Global Medical Non-Woven Disposable Market,by Region:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

