Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Drug Type, Administration route, Type, End Users, and Region

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026



Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Drivers and Restrains

Opioid tolerance can be defined as a decrease in analgesic response with increasing dose or frequency of administration. Tolerance is the greatest obstacle to the development of effective opioid treatment for intractable pain. Tolerance to endogenous opioids is often rapid, whereas tolerance to exogenous opioids is often delayed. Rise in opioid consumption worldwide for medical and non-medical purpose and large number of opioid prescription dispensed for therapeutic purposes are expected to propel the global opioid tolerance market. Increasing prevalence of diseases that cause chronic pain, such as cancer, postsurgical pain, lower back pain, fibromyalgia, and arthritis will fuel the global market in forecast period. Opioid Tolerance phenomenon in which repeated exposure to opioid results in decreased therapeutic effect of drug or need of higher dose to maintain opioid effect is considered to be the major restraint to the global market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market By key segmentation

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market is segmented in to drug Type, administration route, Tolerance type and End Users. Based on by Drug type market is divided into NMDA Antagonists, Alpha2-Adrenoceptor Agonists and Others.Alpha2-adrenoceptor agonists is sub-divided into Clonidine, Tizanidine, and others. And The NMDA antagonists segment is sub-divided into Dextromethorphan, Ketamine, and others. Alpha2-adrenoceptor agonists accounted for the largest market share of around XX% and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast time period. Because of improved efficacy for opioids tolerance and reduced side-effects. By End-User market is segmented into Hospitals and ASCs, Rehabilitation Centers and Others (Homecare Settings and Research Institutes).Hospitals dominated the opioid tolerance treatment market in 2018 globally, due to growing patient admissions for treating cancer and chronic pain along with these setting being equipped with better facilities.

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market by region is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East Africa. The North America dominated the Global Market in 2018, because of Growth in the Incidence of Orthopedic Diseases & Chronic Pain and rise in knowledge about among healthcare professionals. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register a high growth rate in the global opioid tolerance treatment market because mounting Demand from Emerging Economic such as China, India, and Cambodia. High prevalence of chronic diseases and pain associated with such diseases along with the increasing aging regional population, as geriatric people in European countries will propel global market in this region .Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions accounted for the minimum shares of the global opioid tolerance treatment market, owing to the low awareness among the people about these treatments and low affordability rate for such treatment options.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Opioid Tolerance Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market by Drug type

• NMDA Antagonists

• Alpha2-Adrenoceptor Agonists

• Others

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market by Administration Route

• Enteral

• Parenteral

• Others (including Transdermal Route, Patches, and Cartons of Patches)

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market by End-User

• Hospitals and ASCs

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Others (Homecare Settings and Research Institutes)

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market by region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating on Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market

• Pfizer,

• GlaxoSmithKline,

• Boehringer Ingelheim,

• Teva Pharmaceutical,

• Mylan,

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical,

• Johnson & Johnson,

• Aurobindo Pharma,

• Acorda Therapeutics,

• Zydus Cadila

• Purdue Pharma,

• Boehringer Ingelheim,

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

• Actavis Plc.,

• Sanofi,

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals,

