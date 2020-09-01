Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Disease Type, by Drug Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region.

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019-2026.

Rheumatology is the discipline of internal medicine that involves the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases. Rheumatic diseases are characterized by the inflammation that affects joints, tendons, ligaments, bones and sometimes organs.

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market is mainly driven by factors such as an Increasing prevalence of rheumatic disorders, increasing geriatric population in developed countries, increase in the number of new drugs approval and growing R&D investments. Also according to world arthritis day, more than 120 million people in the European Union are affected by some of the forms of arthritis. The growing geriatric population in developed countries is likely to be key driving factor for global rheumatology therapeutics market.

However, introduction of biosimilars is major restraint for rheumatology therapeutics market. Increasing demand for biosimilar may hinder the conventional drug commonly used for rheumatology diseases treatment.

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market is segmented by drug class, by disease indication, by route of administration, by distribution channel and by region.

By drug type, the market is segmented into disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, uric acid drugs and others. DMARDs drug type segment is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period thanks to an increase in usage of these drugs in early stage of disease and growing adoption of biologics drugs for treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

By geography, Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. North America dominated the market in 2018 and it is anticipated that North America will keep its dominance over forecast period thanks to increasing geriatric population in this region.

ey players operating in this market are Abbvie, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Sanofi, Genentech, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical. Among them, the companies such as AbbVie, Inc. These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, Joint ventures, expansion, strategic alliances, new product launches etc. to enhance their regional presence and business operation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Scope

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Disease Type

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Ankylosing Spondylitis

• Osteoarthritis

• Lupus

• Gout

• Others

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Drug Type

• Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

• Analgesics

• Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

• Corticosteroids

• Uric Acid

• Others

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

• Hospitals

• Others

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Region

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Major Market Players

• Abbvie, Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Amgen, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Janssen Biotech, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Genentech, Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical

