Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Drug Type, Distribution Channel And Region.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment market size is expected to grow from US$ XXBn in 2018 to USD XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a type of obstructive lung disease characterized by long-term breathing problems and poor airflow. Tobacco smoking is the most common cause of COPD, with factors such as air pollution and genetics. There are several lifestyle-related factors such as smoking, exposure to biomass fuel, and air pollution, which increase the risk of developing COPD. In addition to tobacco smoke, there are other factors such as occupational exposure, outdoor pollution. Exposure to second-hand or passive smoking. Smoke from the burning of biomass, respiratory infections, poor nutritional status, chronic asthma, impaired lung growth, poor socio-economic status and dietary factors, which lead directly or indirectly to COPD.

Increasing preference of pulmonary route as an alternate route of drug delivery, rising focus on the development of smart/digital inhalers and incidence of respiratory diseases i.e., asthma, and cystic fibrosis is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, emerging markets and growth in online marketing channel offers opportunities for the market. New drug development by market players through collaborations and increase in research and development expenditure are anticipated to drive the global market. Propeller Health and Novartis Pharma AG entered into collaboration to develop a custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a device indicated for COPD treatments.

Rise in number of public and private organizations is another major factor propelling the growth of COPD Treatment market. For instance, organizations such as the Asia Pacific Association of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology (APAAACI) are engaged in providing information in clinical and basic research on allergy, asthma, and clinical immunology. Such initiatives are in turn expected to increase the market in developing regions, thereby boosting overall market growth.

There is a lack of knowledge and awareness about COPD especially in the developing countries due to which primary care practitioners (PCPs) and other healthcare providers delay or incorrectly diagnose COPD. Another major factor contributing to the poor diagnosis of COPD is the diagnostic confusion between COPD and asthma. Thus, poor or incorrect diagnosis is a major challenge as it prevents people with COPD from getting a proper diagnosis which, in turn, has a negative impact on market growth.

By drug type, bronchodilators are further categorized as Short-Acting Bronchodilators and Long- Acting Bronchodilators. These medications work quickly to relax the muscles around your airways and ease symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath. The effects last for about 6 to 12 hours.

North America dominates Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market because of rise in collaborations and high investments in healthcare sector. Globally the market for COPD is increasing rapidly. The major factor that derives the growth of COPD is the increasing growth in smoking in adults.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

by Drug type

• combination,

• bronchodilators,

• corticosteroids,

• phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitors,

• mucokineticsm

by Distribution channel,

• hospital pharmacies,

• retail pharmacies,

• online pharmacies.

By Region

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• AstraZeneca,

• Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

• GlaxoSmithKline plc,

• Novartis AG,

• CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.,

• Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

• Mylan N.V.

• Orion Corporation.

• Abbott

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Forest Labs

• GSK

• Galapagos NV

• Merck

• Mundipharma

• Nycomed

• Orexo

• Pfizer Inc

• Roche

