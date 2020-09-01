Bioidentical Hormones Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)_ by Type (Estrogen, Progesterone, Testosterone), by Product Type (Tablet & Capsule, Cream & Gel, Patch & Implant, Injectable), by End-use (Hospital & Clinic, Academic & Research), and Geography Forecast to 2026

Bioidentical hormones market size was valued at USD 300.78 million in 2018 and is projected to reach to USD XX million by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the bioidentical hormones market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, and technological advancements for the bioidentical hormones market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Bioidentical hormones are hormones that are chemically identical as those that the body produces. These hormones are used by women in Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to ease the menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, reduced sex drive, vaginal dryness, night sweats, weight gain, fatigue, and mood change.

Rising screening tests for growth hormone deficiency analysis is majorly expected to drive the market growth.

Improved screening for growth hormone deficiency using logical analysis data, worldwide rising female geriatric population, and growing awareness about technology related to bioidentical hormones therapy are expected to fuel the demand for bioidentical hormones in near future.

The presence of alternative treatments for HRT is anticipated to restrain the market growth in over the forecast period.

Alternatives to HRT such as tibolone, antidepressants, clonidine, and herbal remedies can affect the adoption of HRT treatments; hence, this is anticipated to hinder the market growth in the near future.

The estrogen segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The estrogen segment is expected to hold a major chunk of the market over the forecast period due to abundant source of plant estrogens coupled with rising demand for estrogen hormones such as estrone, estradiol, and estriol during HRT.

The tablet & capsule segment spearheaded the market.

The tablet and capsule segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period due to rising preference from patients towards convenient dosage form and ease of administration.

North America is expected to hold major market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold substantial market share over next ten years owing to a surge in the number of HRTs, higher spending on healthcare, rapid uptake of bioidentical hormone products in the U.S., and the presence of major market players in the region.

Key Highlights:

• Bioidentical hormones market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the bioidentical hormones market

• Bioidentical hormones market segmentation on the basis of type, product type, end-use, and geography (regional)

• Bioidentical hormones market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Bioidentical hormones market analysis and forecast for five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the bioidentical hormones market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for bioidentical hormones market.

Some of the key players of the bioidentical hormones market include:

• BioTE Medical

• NutraMarks, Inc.

• SottoPelle

• Advantage Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Bravado Labs

• Full Life Wellness Center

• Neuva Aesthetics

• Defy Medical

• Biostation

• United Pharmacy, LLC

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare companies

• Corporate healthcare entities

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists

• Medical Students

Scope of the Bioidentical Hormones Market Report:

The research report segments the bioidentical hormones market based on type, product type, end-use, and geography.

Bioidentical Hormones Market, By Type

• Estrogen

• Progesterone

• Testosterone

• Other

Bioidentical Hormones Market, By Product Type

• Tablet & Capsule

• Cream & Gel

• Patch & Implant

• Injectable

• Other

Bioidentical Hormones Market, By End-use

• Hospital & Clinic

• Academic & Research

• Other

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bioidentical Hormones Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bioidentical Hormones Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bioidentical Hormones Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bioidentical Hormones Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bioidentical Hormones Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bioidentical Hormones by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

