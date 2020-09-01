Myelodysplastic Syndromes Market Size & Share by Astex Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD

Global myelodysplastic syndromes market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 11.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing geriatric population, growing awareness about the diseases and improving healthcare expenditure are some major drivers for the market growth. Global Myelodysplastic Syndromes Market By Type (Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Unilineage Dysplasia, Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Multilineage Dysplasia, Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Ring Sideroblasts, Others), Diagnosis (Complete Blood Count, Bone Marrow Aspiration, Biopsy, Others), Treatment (Medication, Blood Transfusion, Bone Marrow Transplantation, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the key players from the complete study are Astex Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Lupin, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Onconova Therapeutics, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., MEI Pharma Inc., Aprea Therapeutics, Boston Biomedical, AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., BerGenBio ASA, CELGENE CORPORATION, Eisai Co., Ltd. among others.

Global myelodysplastic syndromes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of myelodysplastic syndromes market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a rare group of hematological diseases that are caused by formation of abnormal blood-forming cells in the bone marrow. It occurs due to the mutation of one or more genes which controls the development of blood cells. These are also referred as bone marrow failure disorder. In myelodysplastic syndrome the bone marrow fails to produce healthy red blood cells, white blood cells and or platelets. The most common symptoms of myelodysplastic syndromes are fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, bone pain and others. The symptoms and severity of MDS varies from person to person.

The prevalence of MSD is estimated to be approximately 22 to 45 cases per 100,000 people over the age of 70. This disease occurs slightly more in males than females. MSD can develop in any age group but it mostly affects population over the age of 60 years.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population which has a tendency of getting effected with myelodysplastic syndrome acts as a market driver

Technological advancements in the sequencing technologies also drives this market growth

Government initiatives for research and development of target specific therapies and favorable reimbursement policies will also boost this market growth in the forecast period

Growing awareness about the diseases associated with MDS is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost therapies of myelodysplastic syndromes restricts the market growth

Novel treatment options due to the complexity and heterogeneity of can hamper the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Unilineage Dysplasia

Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Multilineage Dysplasia

Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Ring Sideroblasts

Others

By Diagnosis

Complete Blood Count

Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Blood Transfusion

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Astex Pharmaceuticals received the Orphan Drug designation for the U. S. FDA for ASTX727, a novel oral hypomethylating agent used for treatment of patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia). Astex Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. and TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. The grant of this designation to the drug will provide a seven year market exclusivity in the United States, to the company

In November 2018, Lupin received marketing approval from the U. S. FDA for Decitabine, the generic version of dacogen for treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. This productis available in injectable dosage form and has similar efficacy to dacogen with treated and untreated, de novo and secondary MDS. This approval provides the marketing grant of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s dacogen and increase the market size of Lupin

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global myelodysplastic syndromes market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

