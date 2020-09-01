Global Immunodiagnostics Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2027 | Leading Players-Abbott., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher., Adaptive Biotechnologies., QIAGEN

Immunodiagnostics is a diagnostic method that uses antigen-antibody reactions to measure the presence of molecules in biological fluids. It is used primarily for detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, chronic diseases (cancer, cardiovascular diseases), autoimmune disease, hormonal disorder etc. These tests are also used to distinguish between compatible blood types. They provide precise, quick and accurate results and hence are gaining importance.

Global immunodiagnostics market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 24.89 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements.

Key Market Competitors: Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the immunodiagnostics market are Abbott., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher., Adaptive Biotechnologies., QIAGEN, AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC., AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG, Avant Diagnostics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Nexus-Dx, Protagen, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH., SQI Diagnostics, Tecan Trading AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, DiaSorin, Erba Diagnostics, Svar Life Science and Exagen Inc. amongst others.

Market Drivers

Growing ageing & geriatric population would also boost the growth of this market as they are more prone to chronic and infectious diseases

Rising need for correct, error free and speedy diagnostic tests

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of immunodiagnostics drives the growth of this market

Rising adoption of point of care testing (POCT) drives the demand for this market

Rising volumes of test due to the integration of laboratories would boost the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Stringent regulations imposed by the government hinder the growth of this market

Cost of immunodiagnostics being expensive restrains its growth

Segmentation: Global Immunodiagnostics Market

By Product

Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

By Technology

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA)

Rapid Tests

Others

By End User

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Application

Oncology & Endocrinology

Hepatitis & Retrovirus

Infectious Disease

GI Stool Testing

Autoimmune

Bone & Mineral

Cardiac Biomarkers

Others

By Type

Immunodiagnostic Instruments

Immunoassays

By Geography

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global immunodiagnostics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

