COVID-19 UPDATE: Global Wellness Supplements Market Industry is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2027

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Wellness Supplements Market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data.

Wellness supplements market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 386.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness towards healthy lifestyles among the people globally will help in driving the growth of the wellness supplements market.

Global Wellness Supplements Market, By Dietary Supplements (Vitamin, Mineral, Botanical, Probiotics, Fatty Acid, Protein, Others), Functional Food and Beverage (Functional Bakery and Confectionary, Functional Dairy, Energy Drink, Sports Drink, Infant Formula and Baby Food, Others), Nutricosmetics (Skin Care, Hair Care, Weight Management, Others), Free From Food (Gluten- Free, Lactose-Free, Trans- Free, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Major Market Competitors/Players:

The major players covered in the wellness supplements market report are Life Extension, OPTAVIA LLC, Beachbody LLC, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, Organo Gold., Thrive Life, LLC, Phytoscience Trévo, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Melaleuca Inc, Shaklee Corporation, Arbonne International, LLC., Forever Living.com, L.L.C, Juice Plus+, Herbalife International of America, Inc, and Isagenix Worldwide LLC, Nikken Inc., Wellness Resources, Inc., The Daily Wellness Company, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Glanbia plc, Nestle, Nuskin, USANA Health Sciences, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing awareness towards healthy lifestyles

Increasing ageing population

Raising disposable income in developing incomes

Rising demands towards the healthy and cosmetic products

Lack of traditional food categories

High cost of supplement food products

Regulatory issues

Increasing incidence of health issues

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global wellness supplement market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Wellness supplements market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for wellness supplements market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the wellness supplements market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Market Segmentation: Global Wellness Supplements Market

The global wellness supplement market is segmented based on product and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Dietary Supplements, Functional/Fortified Food & Beverages and Food intolerance products and Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials. The dietary supplements segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product into vitamin, minerals, proteins, and herbal supplement products. Functional/Fortified Food & Beverages is further segmented into Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Foods, Probiotic Fortified Food, Branded Iodinated Salt, Branded Wheat Flour, energy drinks, sports drinks, and fortified juices. Food intolerance products are further segmented into gluten free and lactose- free, diabetic food and other special milk products. Dermo-cosmetic skin essential is further segmented into anti-ageing food supplement, anti-cellulite and anti-acne supplements.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

