Hospital Workforce Management Software Market 2020-2026 Research Study | Leading Players – IBM Corporation (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Kronos Incorporated (U.S.), SAP affiliate company (Germany)

Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1270.77billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3499.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for hospital workforce management software.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hospital workforce management software market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Kronos Incorporated (U.S.), SAP affiliate company (Germany), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), ADP, LLC. (U.S.), ATOSS Software AG (Germany), Ultimate Software (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), WorkForce Software, LLC (USA), Workday, Inc.(US), Verint(US), Red Book Connect LLC(USA), dormakaba Group (Switzerland), Reflexis Systems, Inc (USA). NICE Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Hospital workforce management software is used to manage and maintain the workforce in healthcare organization and institutions. These include different software which is used for workforce management, cost management and also employee management.

The number of contingent employees has doubled over the last decade. These workers, also known as on-demand talent and freelancers, are projected to make up about 40 percent of the average company’s workforce by 2020.

Segmentation: Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market : By Product Type

Standalone Software

Time and Attendance

HR and Payroll

Scheduling Talent Management

Analytics

Others

Integrated Software

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market : By Service

Implementation Services Support and Maintenance

Optimization Services

Training/Education Services

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market : By Mode of Delivery

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market : By End User

Hospital

Healthcare Institutions

Long Term Care

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market Drivers

Rising need to curtail healthcare costs through effective management of healthcare workforce, this significant rise act as a driver to the market.

Growing need to manage regulatory compliance through effective utilization of workforce management systems, this significant growth act as a driver to the market.

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market Restraints

Data security concerns to inhibit the growth of the healthcare workforce management systems market, this significant act as restraints to the market.

High cost of deployment limits of workforce management systems, this significant act as restraints to the market.

In April 2019, IBM and FIT announced a collaboration that helps to build the creative fashion workforce of the future.

In January 2019, Kronos Incorporated announced an agreement with SAP that allows SAP to resell Workforce Dimensions, the next-generation workforce by Kronos, across its worldwide customer base under the name “SAP Time Management by Kronos.”

