Sports Medicine Market 2020-2026 Research Study | Leading Players – Arthrex, Inc. (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), CONMED Corporation (US)

Market status at the global & regional level about Healthcare industry is offered through this Sports Medicine Market report which helps gain business insights at the extensive marketplace. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market research report for certain niche. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments & geographical analysis. Global Sports Medicine Market analysis report brings about the list of top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Market Analysis: Global Sports Medicine Market

Global Sports Medicine Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 37.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of sports injuries.

Key Market Competitors: Global Sports Medicine Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sports medicine market are Arthrex, Inc. (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson Services (US), Bird & Cronin (USA), Zimmer Biomet (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ossur (Europe), Breg, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Ceterix Orthopaedics (USA), KFx Medical LLC. (US), MedShape, Inc. (USA), NuVasive, Inc. (US), Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (US),

Market Definition: Global Sports Medicine Market

Sport Medicines can be defined as a medical branch which is deals with diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the injuries or illness of athletics or sportsman. Sports medicines play an initial and important part in the sports.

According to US centers for diseases control, around 10 % of kids and teen participating in the sports suffer include minor or major type of injury and majority of the sports injury occur during 12-16 yr of age. Sports like Football and baseball has the highest rate of injury. Beside this lack of safety and carelessness during practice or game is the major reason for occurrence of the sports injuries.

Segmentation: Global Sports Medicine Market

Sports Medicine Market : By Product Type

Orthobiologics

Surgical Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Orthopedic Braces and Supports

Sports Medicine Market : By Body Area

Knee

Hip

Shoulder & Elbow

Foot & Ankle

Wrist & Hand

Sports Medicine Market : By Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Sports Medicine Market : By End User

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Sports Medicine Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Sports Medicine Market:

In November 2018, Colfax Corporation announced that they acquire DJO Global Inc. to create a new growth platform in the high-margin orthopedic solutions market.

In February 2017, Smith & Nephew PLC announced an agreement with Leaf Healthcare, a California-based developer of a unique wireless patient monitoring system for injury prevention. This agreement enables the use of this technology by a nationwide customer base.

Competitive Analysis: Global Sports Medicine Market

Global sports medicine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sports medicine market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Sports Medicine Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of arthroscopic surgeries, this act as driver to the market.

Continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, this act as driver to the market.

Sports Medicine Market Restraints

Unfavorable reimbursement strategies, this significant act as market restraints.

Inappropriate administration and guidelines pertaining to sports medicine, this significant act as market restraints.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @

