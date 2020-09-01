Acromegaly Drug Market 2020-2026 is Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth | Major Players – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Chiasma, Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Peptron, Daewoong

Market status at the global & regional level about Healthcare industry is offered through this Acromegaly Drug Market report which helps gain business insights at the extensive marketplace. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market research report for certain niche. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments & geographical analysis. Global Acromegaly Drug Market analysis report brings about the list of top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global acromegaly drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed in increase in awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, increasing prevalence of growth hormone disorders and high expenditure in healthcare sector.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acromegaly drug market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Chiasma, Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Peptron, Daewoong. Co.LTD, Silence Therapeutic, Strongbridge Biopharma plc, Amryt Pharma plc, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Ipsen Pharma, Enesi, ALLERGAN, Bausch Health, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Smiths Medical, Inc., Rocket Medical plc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Medtronic and few among others.

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder also known as gigantism. It occurs when pituitary gland releases excessive growth hormone in the body due to the tumor formation in the pituitary gland. This abnormal production of growth hormone results in the bone enlargement. It mainly affects the geriatric population.

According to the article published in the BioMed Central Ltd , it is estimated that total incidence population of acromegaly is around 40 to 70 cases per million worldwide. and the prevelance is upto 100 to 130 per million. Hence with this growing cases of acromegaly worldwide will enhance the demand of the market.

Acromegaly Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action

Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonists

Dopamine Agonists

Somatostatin Analogs

Acromegaly Drug Market : By Diagnosis

Medical Imaging

Medical Laboratory Investigations

Acromegaly Drug Market : By Treatment Type

Medications

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Acromegaly Drug Market : Drug Type

Sandostatin

Somavert

Bromocriptine

Parlodel

Octreotide

Pegvisomant

Pasireotide

Lanreotide

Acromegaly Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Others

Acromegaly Drug Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty clinics

Surgical centers

Others

Acromegaly Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

In June 2018, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals received an award of USD 1.30 mm from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund the research and development of CRN00808 for the treatment of acromegaly which will help to advance potential treatment for the patients suffering from acromegaly.

In December 2014, Novartis AG received the FDA’s approval for Signifor (pasireotide) which is a somatostatin receptor agonist. This drug is used for the treatment of acromegalic patients untreated with surgery.

Acromegaly Drug Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of acromegaly is a factor driving the market growth

Changing lifestyle of the people across the globe is enhancing the market growth

Increasing incidence of genetic diseases is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Increasing prevalence of hormonal diseases, endocrine diseases and hypopituitarism is elevating the market growth

Acromegaly Drug Market Restraints

Unavailability of precise treatment and high cost of the surgery may restrain the growth of the market

Stringent government policies and a medical scheme such as providing subsidized drugs and reimbursement in the developing countries is likely to slow down the rate of treatment in the region in the forecast period

Lack of awareness of the people about the genetic and hormonal disorder is hampering the market growth

