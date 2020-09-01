un-experts-urge-belarus-to-stop-torturing-protesters

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture urged Belarus this Tuesday to end the torture of protesters detained during protests against President Alexander Lukashenko’s controversial reelection.

“The Belarusian authorities must immediately stop all human rights violations and fight against impunity, ”said Nils Melzer in a statement also signed by three other UN Rapporteurs and UN Working Groups on torture and arbitrary detentions.

These experts, whose recommendations do not compromise the UN, received reports related to 450 cases of torture and ill-treatment to persons detained after the August 9 presidential election.

“We are extremely alarmed by the hundreds of allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in detention, ”they declared, requesting that police officers involved in the abuses and“ beat and humiliate ”people appear before justice.

The prohibition of torture is absolute under international human rights law. the humans. It cannot be justified for any reason ”, they added.

signatories also expressed concern about the cases of enforced disappearances, referring to the fact that the fate of at least six people remains unknown to those close to them. “We are also concerned that cases of enforced disappearance may proliferate if the strong response to peaceful protests continues,” they warned.

Between about 6. 700 people detained in recent weeks when exercising their right to freedom of peaceful assembly, there are journalists and passers-by who have been arbitrarily detained and summarily condemned “, the experts of the UN also lamented.

In parallel, the former English teacher who presented herself to the presidential candidates for the opposition admitted this Tuesday that her country’s authoritarian government may eventually succumb to pressure from the population and agreed to participate in discussions on a peaceful transition of power.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who took refuge in neighboring Lithuania after challenging the official results of the ballot, said that the people of Belarus are prepared to fight to defend their rights and that the Lukashenko regime cannot count on the beginning of cold weather so that they end protests against his re-election.

“This government must understand that things will never be the same. The people want change, ”said Tsikhanouskaya in a statement to the Associated Press (AP). “They are not going to live with this President. They will never again obey your orders. ”

Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, faces an unprecedented movement of contestation since his election on August 9 for a sixth term with 80% of the votes, according to official data, in a ballot considered fraudulent by the opposition.