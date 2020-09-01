covid-19.-“we-are-evaluating-the-operation-in-portugal”,-says-president-of-ryanair

The executive president of Ryanair said this Tuesday, in a telephone interview with Lusa, that the airline is “evaluating the operation in Portugal”, namely in terms of costs, referring that intends to keep as many jobs as possible . Eddie Wilson also considers that support for TAP is “scandalous”.

We have to cut our labor costs in the short term, but not in a way unreasonable. We have to cut now and then restore payment, to try to keep jobs as much as possible, ”said Eddie Wilson.

The president of Ryanair intends to reach an agreement in this regard with Portuguese workers, he indicated.

“We have a very vocal union, which has not managed to reach an agreement with Ryanair and which seems to spend all its time with the media instead of with the company and I find this regrettable, especially considering that we have been able to conclude agreements in most other European countries ” , he assured.

He also indicated that the group is “making a assessment now on personnel and airport costs and what is the quarantine situation in Portugal , to decide which will be the traffic numbers [que pretende atingir] ”.

Eddie Wilson also defended that the company is “a major contributor to the Portuguese economy” , operating “all year round”, and supporting tourism and employment.

On the day 21 of In August, Ryanair’s Human Resources director said, in an interview with Lusa, that there is “a real prospect of wild cuts in Portugal” in the winter season in terms of capacity and planes, due to the Covid pandemic – 19.

The executive chairman of Ryanair considers the support granted to TAP, in a total of 1.2 billion euros, “scandalous”, still calling it “the biggest waste of money ever in Portugal.”

“The idea that Portuguese taxpayers having to pay 1.2 billion euros to maintain an airline that has a special color on the tail of the plane is scandalous. There are no national carriers, we are all in the European Union ”, said the airline leader Irish low-cost , showing confidence in the outcome of a process that the group submitted to the Court of Justice of the European Union to challenge this aid.

Eddie Wilson also said that “if the Portuguese Government has 1.2 billion euros in change for airline companies what it should have done was to abolish fees at Portuguese airports in the next three years and encourage airlines to bring more traffic, which would create more jobs. ”

This idea is scandalous, anti-European and anti-competitive and does nothing to promote investment in Portugal ”, he stressed.

The president of Ryanair believes that “ac TAP capitalization will be the biggest waste of money ever in Portugal and do nothing to create more routes and connectivity ”. Ryanair has, for now, filed six cases against aid to European airlines, including that granted to TAP.

“The European project was to open markets so that citizens of the European Union had access to lower food prices, less bank costs, cheaper mobile phones and cars. When we get to aviation, everyone loses their heads and says they have to have a national airline ”, lamented Eddie Wilson, concluding that this strategy“ will do enormous damage to the European project and the credibility of the European Commission ”.