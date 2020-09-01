Zuckerberg donates $ 300 million to adapt U.S. elections to pandemic

The announcement was made by Facebook: “I am concerned about the challenges that our country faces in terms of infrastructure to hold this year’s elections due to the Covid pandemic – 19 ”. That is why the American tycoon with the most famous social network in the world made a decision: donate a total of 300 million dollars (about 251 million euros) to two non-party organizations to help the electoral process and to avoid high numbers of abstentions under the guise of the pandemic. The US elections, which oppose Donald Trump to Joe Biden, are scheduled for November this year.

The donation is made in his own name, not only from Mark Zuckerberg, but also from his wife, Priscilla Chan. 250 million dollars (209 million euros) will be donated to the Technology and Civic Life Center to “finance the hiring and training of staff, the hiring of polling stations, the purchase of personal protective equipment for polling station workers, hiring of staff temporary, and more ”and 50 millions (42 millions of euros) go to the Center for Innovation and Electoral Research, which will “go to campaign headquarters across the country to ensure that the electoral systems of the various states are safe and that people are informed of the security rules ”, Explains Zuckerberg.

“ There will be historic levels of voting by mail and an increased need for staff and equipment to support contactless voting f physical. There are people all over the country working hard to ensure that everyone can vote and that all votes are counted – and we want to help ensure that they have all the resources they need to make it happen, ”explains the millionaire north American in the publication on Facebook.

In addition to this personal support, Zuckerberg recalls that Facebook – the company – is already working “on the biggest voting registration campaign in the history of America”, with the goal of helping more than 4 million people to register to vote from a distance.

“Voting is the last way we have to evaluate our leaders and to ensure that our country is going in the direction we want”, reads still in the publication, where Zuckerberg adds that it is “fundamental for democracy that we all have confidence in the integrity and legitimacy of our elections”. For that, he says, there needs to be “trust in the infrastructure to ensure that each voter gets his or her vote heard”.