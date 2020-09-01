psd-wants-to-take-advantage-of-eu-“facilities”-to-rebuild-the-economy

The president of the PSD defended this Tuesday that it is necessary to take advantage of the European Union’s financial aid to rebuild the Portuguese economy and warned that the responsibility for the solutions will lie with the Government.

“If the economy, after measuring, fell by 2 or 3%, or less by 2 or 3%, unfortunately it was what it was, it is what it is, the responsibility there is fundamentally of the pandemic, it is not too much no one. Now the responsibility is no longer the pandemic’s, it is now all of us, starting with the Government, whatever they are the solutions we come to find , and that will be measured in two or three years, ”he said, in statements to journalists on the sidelines of a visit to the Centro Hospitalar de São João, in Porto.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) confirmed, this Monday, that the economy fell 16, 3% in the second quarter. The greatest contribution came from the decline in household consumption 14, 5%.

The Social Democratic leader said that until 15 in October, the Government will have to present a “pre-program” that, in its opinion, should bet on a future perspective, referring to the State Budget proposal for 2021. “The PSD will make its contributions, and what we are building is exactly that, it is much more a perspective of the future than properly remedying in the short term, because this financial aid that we are going to have is the largest ever and I am convinced that, in relative terms, it will be the largest ever for many, many years, so we must know how to take advantage that , and that is what is absolutely vital for our economy ”, he defended.

More than measuring whether the economy falls 10 or 15%, for Rui Rio , what matters is having the capacity to build a “serious” recovery program, based on the “facilities” given by the European Union to the member states, in order to rebuild the Portuguese economy, in a not short-term, but long-term perspective deadline. “That is, that even now, within the evil that all this is, that it takes advantage of to reinforce the competitiveness of Portuguese economy ”, he explained.

Also commenting on the unemployment figures published in the Monday by INE, the president of the PSD also insisted on the idea that the “true” unemployment rate “is unknown”, arguing that it will only be possible within a few months to gauge what happened to workers who are still in ‘

The unemployment rate increased to 7.3% in June, 1.4 points more than in May and 0.7 points more than in the same month of 2019, according to data announced today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).