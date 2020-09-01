german-health-minister-insulted-at-covid-19-anti-restriction-demonstration

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, one of the faces of the fight against Covid – 19 in that country, he was the target of homophobic insults and spitting when he addressed a group of people who were speaking out against the restrictions imposed by the government due to the pandemic. The tone of the demonstrations that are still minority in the country is increasingly aggressive.

The images of the insults were captured in Bergisch Gladbach, after an event related to local elections in the region, and were released on video. In the images you can see the minister, who is homosexual, approaching the protesters, surrounded by advisers and security guards, and taking off his mask to try to talk to them while the protesters echo “shame”, “go away” and “Gay pig.”

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, following the episode, the following campaign event, scheduled for Monday night, was moved to a closed location to avoid protesters .

Jens Spahn has gained increasing popularity as he has become the preferred target of Covid’s deniers – 19 and skeptics of confinement. Speaking to journalists this Monday on the sidelines of another event where the hostile environment remained, the minister criticized those who “remain closed in the world of Facebook and WhatsApp and who become more aggressive towards those who do not share his opinion ”, and stated that the government is doing everything to avoid a second confinement despite the increase in the number of infections.

Germany currently has more than 245 thousand cases, registering daily increases in the order of 600. “With the knowledge we have today, I can say that we are not going to close stores and hairdressers again. This will not happen again. We do not want to return to the prohibitions on work in nursing homes, ”said the CDU minister of Merkel.

Covid – 19. Thousands are demonstrating in Berlin against restrictions

In the past end of week, Berlin was the scene of a major demonstration against the restrictions imposed to contain the Covid pandemic – 19, having gathered about 30 thousand people, in a protest that culminated in the invasion of the steps of the German Parliament (the Reichstag). The protest led to the arrest of 300 people.