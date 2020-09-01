iranian-nuclear.-meeting-of-the-signatories-to-the-agreement,-under-american-pressure

The signatories to the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program are meeting in Vienna this Tuesday, maintaining the impasse with the United States that failed to re-establish UN sanctions and accuses Europeans of “aligning themselves with ayatollahs “.

Representatives from Iran, China, Russia, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are meeting in a hotel in Vienna, found a journalist from the France-Presse agency.

In 2018, Washington abandoned the agreement signed in Vienna three years earlier and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. At 2019, the Islamic Republic has stated that it does not feel obliged to keep commitments relating to the pact and its uranium reserves now exceed almost eight times the authorized limit, according to the June report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors compliance with the agreement.

October’s 21, the The United States has formally launched a controversial process at the UN to demand the restoration of international sanctions against Iran , rejected by its European allies. In this tense context, cohesion between Iranians, Europeans, Russians and Chinese was hampered by Tehran’s lack of cooperation with the IAEA.

This UN body has been asking Tehran for access to two nuclear-linked sites for months. Last Wednesday, Iran ended up giving the IAEA a “green light”, placing itself “globally in tune with the rest of the world, while the United States seems isolated”, considered Mark Fitzpatrick, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The IAEA, based in Vienna and which regularly informs its member states about Iran’s nuclear activities, is due to publish a new report this month.