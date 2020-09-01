libya.-borrell-assures-in-tripoli-that-peaceful-solution-is-“priority”-for-the-european-union

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy assured this Tuesday in Tripoli that it remains a “top priority” for European diplomacy to achieve a peaceful solution in Libya, namely after the recent ceasefire.

“Libya remains a top priority for the EU”, assures Josep Borrell in a post made on the social network Twitter after meeting with the Libyan head of government, Fayez al-Sarraj, on a visit to Tripoli.

In the publication, accompanied by photographs of the meeting, the head of European diplomacy “welcomes the recent ceasefire” in Libya . “And we continue to support the dialogue and the political resolution of the conflict in Libya”, he underlines.

Josep Borrell also affirms that at the meeting they were discussed “ways to move forward with the political process” , adding that “the EU strongly supports the Berlin process, mediation efforts and detention measures [das tensões], including the arms embargo, a key element in ending to the Libyan conflict. ”

The Libyan government, led by Fayez al-Sarraj, based in Tripoli and supported by the UN, announced last Friday a ceasefire across the country, having requested the demilitarization of the disputed strategic city of Sirte, controlled by the rival government of the east of the country, controlled by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The Tripoli government has also called for the to end the oil blockade imposed by forces rivals since the beginning of the year, as well as parliamentary and presidential elections. Libya plunged into chaos after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Sarraj has the help of Turkey and Haftar with the support of Russia and Egypt.

Haftar’s forces launched an offensive in April 2019, to try to capture the capital, but the campaign failed in June, when the allied militias of Tripoli, with Turkish support, gained an advantage.